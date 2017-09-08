Sanaa Lathan Chops Off Hair, Sports Buzz Cut For ‘Nappily Ever After’ Netflix Role

While there are many celebs opting for 40-inch ankle-length extensions, Sanaa Lathan chopped off her locks and debuted a fresh new buzz cut in an Instagram post on Tuesday. The 45-year-old actress is now starring in Netflix’s Nappily Ever After and used the hashtag, “#NappilyEverAfter,” to associate her new hairstyle with her role in the upcoming movie.

In the film, Lathan plays a woman named Violet, who leads a seemingly flawless life until an accident at her hair salon. The hair disaster causes her life and everything in it to unravel, according to Us Weekly. Violet slowly begins to put the pieces of her life back together with a little help from a barber and his young daughter and finds the courage to shed some things she realized she didn’t really need, beginning with her always perfect hair.

Violet undergoes many different hair transformations and Lathan has been chronicling the different hairstyles on Instagram.

Celebs like Cara Delevingne and Kristen Stewart buzzing off their hair for their latest movie roles and transformed into a widespread trend with others like Kathy Griffin and Kate Hudson who also opted for the extreme chop.

Halle Berry also stars in Nappily Ever After and is a producer of the film that’s based on the novel by Trisha R. Thomas.

In the Tuesday night video clip, the actress shared with fans, Sanaa rubs her newly shaved scalp, filming it from various angles blows a kiss at the camera.

“I feel so light, I could fly away.”

Weeks prior, on August 19, the star shared a photo of her straightened, shoulder-length blonde hair. In the captioned photo, Sanaa asked if blondes’ have more fun.

“Do blondes really have more fun? Hmmm.. Let’s see… The first of MANY hair changes for #Violet, my character in #NappilyEverAfter. Watch my #instastory to see the process!”

Days after showcasing her lengthy blow dried hair, she ditched her trademark brunette tresses in favor of blonde highlights. Before the drastic hairstyles, Sanaa shared a shot of her voluminous, natural dark curls, with the caption, “Deep in prep mode #Violet #NappilyEverAfter.”

Larry Sims, a celebrity hairstylist who is working on the film, gave a behind-the-scenes look at some of the many wigs that Lathan will be alternating between in the film. He added that the movie’s message is important for women.

“We are creating some black girl hair magic on this film… It’s going to be really good, and the message is really amazing. It’s near and dear to my heart, and I know that women around the world will be able to relate to Violet, aka Sanaa Lathan for Nappily Ever After.”

Sanaa Lathan will also be reuniting with Shots Fired and Love & Basketball director, Gina Prince-Bythewood. Gina is responsible for the most recent rewrite of the film’s script.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]