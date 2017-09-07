Meghan Markle And Prince Harry To Reportedly Have A $47 Million Wedding

Let the Meghan Markle and Prince Harry wedding plans commence!

It’s been just a couple of days since Vanity Fair released their newest issue featuring a cover story on actress Meghan Markle. And OK! Magazine has already started the lavish wedding rumors. Hollywood Life is helping spread the rumor that Prince Harry proposed to Markle during their recent three-week vacation to Africa.

While Meghan and Harry have yet to confirm an engagement, the insider claims that his proposal was very romantic and that when it comes to their wedding, they are sparing no expense. Harry has reportedly even dubbed it the “party of the century, ” and it could cost a whopping $47 million!

The OK! Magazine source seemed to have a lot of details. There were claims that Harry proposed to the Suits actress with his aunt Princess Margaret’s ruby ring at Victoria Falls in southern Africa. Many A-list names are expected to be on the guest list. According to the magazine’s source, David Beckham, Angelina Jolie, and Markle’s longtime friend, Priyanka Chopra, are just some of the many celebrities that could show up for the wedding.

And what about the dress? The source had that covered, too. Apparently, despite being sought after by every designer on the planet, Meghan Markle will be wearing Vera Wang.

It’s hard to believe that all of this could be true and that this insider could know so many details. When it comes to royal engagements, official announcements are made, and a whole list of palace-approved events soon follows.

In her Vanity Fair interview, Markle revealed that she met Prince Harry through a friend in July of 2016 and that they dated for months before anyone knew about their relationship. It wasn’t until November when fans were trolling Markle online about the relationship rumors that Prince Harry released a statement via Kensington Palace. In the statement, he admitted he was worried about Markle’s safety, and he just wanted people to give them their privacy.

Markle also shared that she has stopped reading any and all forms of media that had anything to do with her or Harry. But she says she is still the same person she was before her royal relationship. And, she has great love and support, including that of her royal boyfriend.

