Jinger Duggar Shows No Baby Envy On Instagram, Fans Call ‘Counting On’ Star & Husband Jeremy Vuolo ‘Smart’

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo got married last November, but, unlike many Duggar couples, they have not given into the pressure of getting pregnant. Joy-Anna Duggar and her husband, Austin Forsyth, just announced last week that they are expecting their first baby, only after three months of being married. Many Counting On fans are lauding the fact that Jinger and Jeremy are taking their time to get to know each other before starting a family.

When Joy and Austin announced their good news on TLC and family blog, many other Duggar couples, including Jinger and Jeremy, took to cameras to say congratulations. The fans perceived a slight envy in their video, which made them wonder if Jinger and Jeremy were also trying hard to conceive, but were failing.

“I see sadness behind your smile Jinger,” one fan noted. “I hope all is well.”

“I don’t mean anything against anyone, but I got a vibe off of Jinger and Jeremy that they are a little jealous,” another follower commented. “Also I think maybe they are having difficulty conceiving.”

For the most part, Jinger has not been showing signs of baby envy on her Instagram. She has been particularly busy with her husband this summer. They have traveled out east and west, visiting family, important churches and meeting pastors in various missions. This summer alone, they were in Philadelphia, back home in Arkansas, and in Los Angeles.

@jingervuolo and I had the privilege of sitting in on the expository preaching session w/ @drstevenjlawson tonight at the @mastersseminary A post shared by Jeremy Vuolo (@jeremy_vuolo) on Aug 22, 2017 at 9:02pm PDT

Now they are back in Texas, focusing their efforts on helping those who have suffered from Hurricane Harvey, they are also making time for each other. Jeremy Vuolo celebrated his 30th birthday this week and his wife was there to show just how appreciative she is of him.

Counting On fans applauded the couple for their commitment to each other and taking their time to have children. They went as far as to say that they are “the perfect couple.”

“I love the way you two are taking your time together…. getting time for marriage life before baby time,” one fan commented.

In fact, the fans seem to think that it is much smarter for the second generation Duggars to not rush into baby making. Considering that the family believes marriage to be a lifelong commitment, they see no need to start having kids as soon as the rings are exchanged.

“Jinger is smart. Enjoying married life before kids,” one fan wrote. “Joy is so young, and has hardly lived life. Where babies are exciting, it’s sad she can’t enjoy some more life and married life before kids.”

The fashionable couple has expressed before that they are open to the idea of starting a family soon. But it looks like they are not actively pursuing to have kids like Joy and Austin did.

“Well, I love kids. I’m excited for the future, when Jeremy and I are married, to start a family,” she said in August, according to InTouch Weekly.

“We haven’t talked about size, but I know we both love children,” Jeremy Vuolo added. “They’re a joy. We’ll have to see what the Lord provides.”

Do you think Jinger and Jeremy will continue to have more adventures before they start a family of their own? Let us know in the comments below!

[Featured Image by Jinger Vuolo/Instagram]