‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Marlena Shares Her Theory With John, And She’s Not That Far Off From The Truth

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of September 11 reveal that Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) will come up with a theory. In her mind, it is crazy, but she might not be that far off from the truth. Is this the beginning of the end for Hattie Adams?

According to Daytime Royalty Online, Marlena Evans will come up with a theory on Hattie’s partner. A sneak peek photo shows the two lookalike women sitting in Marlena’s office and they are having a conversation. Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease that Hattie will nearly let it slip that her partner is Bonnie Lockhart.

Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) tells his mother about the fake Marlena’s bizarre therapy session with Adrienne Kiriakis (Judi Evans). This causes the psychiatrist to come up with a theory. However, instead of realizing that it is Bonnie, Marlena believes that Hattie’s partner is the real Adrienne, who is sitting in a prison cell.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Marlena will tell John about her wild theory. However, could they really believe that Adrienne is responsible for partnering with Hattie? Considering that nobody has a clue how much Bonnie and Adrienne look alike, plus with the strange behavior, they might believe the theory to be true.

Many fans are hoping the doppelganger storyline ends soon. It does with Hattie, but not with Bonnie. She will continue to impersonate Adrienne while the breast cancer survivor sits in jail. However, she will make an interesting ally in prison and that person will confront Bonnie in Salem. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like she will end up exposing the impostor. At least, not in the near future.

Even though Bonnie’s story will continue for a little while longer, the truth will come out eventually. Let’s just hope that too much damage hasn’t occurred by the time Adrienne is released.

What do you think is going to happen with Marlena, Hattie, Bonnie, and Adrienne on Days Of Our Lives?

