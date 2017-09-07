Jax Taylor And Brittany Cartwright Reveal Brother And Sis-In-Law’s IVF Outcome

On the latest episode of Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky, it was revealed that Brittany Cartwright’s brother and sister-in-law were struggling to have a child. In hopes of getting pregnant through in vitro fertilization, they decided to hold a big fundraiser in order to get the money needed for the procedure.

During the fundraiser, when Brittany’s brother and sister-in-law gave a speech on how difficult their journey has been and their hopes of having a family via IVF, everyone’s eyes teared up, including Jax Taylor’s. Jax was actually so moved that he offered to match whatever amount was raised. In a confessional interview, Jax noted out that he has, in the past, spent a lot of money on meaningless things, so it was only right for him to help Brittany’s family. Jax also pointed out that it wouldn’t hurt if his offer earned him some brownie points with Brittany’s dad, who was not his biggest fan.

Luckily for Brittany’s brother and sister-in-law, they were able to get $12,000 of the $16,000 that they needed out of the auction fundraiser. With Jax’s contribution, they had enough to start their IVF journey. So did Brittany’s brother and sister-in-law actually pursue IVF? Is she pregnant now?

After the episode aired on Wednesday night, Brittany provided an update. Brittany happily tweeted that the IVF worked and attached a photo of herself with her brother and pregnant sister-in-law, who is in the final month of her pregnancy. Brittany revealed that her brother and sister-in-law are having a girl, who is due next month, and have named her Presley Tatum. In her tweet, Brittany also gave a shout out to her boyfriend for doubling what was raised.

The IVF worked!!!???????????????????????? so many loving people helped & @mrjaxtaylor doubling what we raised filled my heart in the best way???? #JaxAndBrittany pic.twitter.com/scjbtBKo32 — Brittany Cartwright (@BNCartwright) September 7, 2017

Brittany Cartwright also admitted that she cried her eyes out when Jax offered to match the total amount raised by the end of the night.

I was crying my eyes out when he did that! https://t.co/LraKqmxY6H — Brittany Cartwright (@BNCartwright) September 7, 2017

Jax Taylor maintained that he really did donate $12,000 to Brittany’s brother and sister-in-law and was happy to do so.

I sure did and was happy to do it, and now a little girl is going to be in this world very soon! #JaxAndBrittany ???????????? https://t.co/2i6lUqQeEH — Jax Taylor (@mrjaxtaylor) September 7, 2017

Brittany’s mom, Sherri Cartwright, shared her excitement over meeting Presley.

????almost time to meet our baby Presley — Sherri Cartwright (@SherriCartwrig3) September 7, 2017

Sherri, who is frequently shown on Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky, previously made several appearances on Vanderpump Rules season 5 when she visited Jax and Brittany in Los Angeles. In one episode, Sherri, after hearing a joke that Jax may have had sexual experiences with men in the past, made some comments that some viewers took to be homophobic. As the Inquisitr reported, many of Jax and Brittany’s co-stars, including Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute, immediately defended Sherri on social media.

???????????????? it's almost time!! #JaxAndBrittany Take Kentucky tonight at 9pm on Bravo! A post shared by Brittany Cartwright???? (@brittany) on Aug 23, 2017 at 3:44pm PDT

On Wednesday night, Brittany also provided some clarification regarding her relationship with Jax. In one tweet, Brittany maintained that she’s in no rush to marry but that she, along with her family, just want to make sure that Jax is serious with her.

FYI I am in no rush for marriage. Just wanted to make sure things were meaning something, same as my family. #JaxAndBrittany — Brittany Cartwright (@BNCartwright) September 7, 2017

While Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky currently shows Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright in some conflict over where their relationship is going, it seems that the two have now gotten over the relationship bump. According to Jax, everything is fine between him and Brittany.

Everything is fine we are actually both watching it on the couch right now… #JaxAndBrittany https://t.co/FlgrSLbU4G — Jax Taylor (@mrjaxtaylor) September 7, 2017

[Featured Image by Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Ark Endeavors]