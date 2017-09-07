Meghan King Edmonds’ Home Purchased By The Los Angeles Chargers General Manager

Meghan King Edmonds and her husband, Jim Edmonds, recently sold their Orange County home and according to a new report, the stunning mansion was purchased by the GM of the Los Angeles Chargers, Tom Telesco, and his wife, Laura.

On September 5, the Orange County Register confirmed news of the sale of the 5-bedroom, 5,534-square-foot house, which Telesco reportedly bought of just under $3.4 million dollars. As the outlet explained, Meghan King Edmonds initially paid $2.787 million for the home in June 2015 and fixed it up in the years that followed.

According to the report, Meghan King Edmonds was seen demolishing the kitchen of her home during the 11th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County with the help of several of her co-stars. Shortly thereafter, she and Jim updated the room with a U-shaped island, banquette seating, quartz countertops, stainless-steel appliances, and a wine fridge.

The outlet went on to reveal a number of other features of the home, including formal living and dining rooms and a master suite with a fireplace, claw-foot tub, and an impressive marble shower.

The Orange County Register noted that Tom Telesco was named as the general manager of the Los Angeles Charges in 2013 at just 40-years-old, which made him the youngest GM in Chargers history. Prior to his gig with the Chargers, Telesco served as the vice president of football operations for the Indianapolis Colts.

Luxe Real Estate’s Paul and Lili Daftarian were the listing agents on Meghan King Edmonds’ home while Jon Flagg of Villa Real Estate represented Tom and Laura Telesco.

Meghan King Edmonds and her husband, Jim, recently welcomed their first child, daughter Aspen. The couple tied the knot in late 2014.

To see more of Meghan King Edmonds and her co-stars, including Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, Shannon Beador, Lydia McLaughlin, Kelly Dodd, and Peggy Sulahian, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]