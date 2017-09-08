Kandi Burruss Uses Bernie Sanders To Slam Donald Trump’s DACA Decision

DACA, short for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, is an immigration policy that has protected young immigrants from deportation since 2012. The program seeks to help select immigrants brought here, through no will of their own, to seek and obtain renewable two-year stretches of deportation deferment. Tuesday, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced Donald Trump’s decision to rescind the program, which will take effect six months from now unless Congress votes to keep it.

Since the news broke, scores of celebrities, including Kim Kardashian, Cher, and Kerry Washington, have spoken out against Donald Trump’s decision which, if left unchecked, will uproot the lives of nearly 800,000 young immigrants. Wednesday, Kandi Burruss joined the pack to show her support for the affected group, often referred to as Dreamers. Burruss decided against attacking Trump’s character in a lengthy rant. Instead, Burruss allowed Bernie Sanders to do the talking by reposting a video from his Instagram account to her own.

“It is no secret that I disagree with Donald Trump on just about everything, but I have to say his decision regarding DACA is the ugliest and most cruel decision ever made by a president of the United States in the modern history of this country,” Sanders said at the start the video, which then transitioned into the clip of Jeff Sessions announcing Donald Trump’s plans.

“The idea that you would take away the legal status of some 800,000 young people, people who have known no other home than the United States,” Bernie continued.

Bernie Sanders then resumed his voice-over, by pleading with Congress to shut down Trump’s decision.

“Our job now in Congress is to move as quickly as we possibly can to rally the American people and pass legislation repealing Trump’s horrific decision,” he said near the close of the video.

Kandi Burruss further showed her support for the dreamers by posting a photo of a little boy who stood next to a sign that read, “Keep the kids, deport the racist.”

That post, which has been circulated around Instagram, is an obvious swipe at Donald Trump by those who feel that his decision is motivated by racial bias instead of national security.

[Featured Image By Paras Griffin/Getty Images]