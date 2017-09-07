‘Bachelor’ Arie Luyendyk, Jr.: Watch His Most Unforgettable Scenes On ‘The Bachelorette’ With Emily Maynard

Arie Luyendyk, Jr. was named the new Bachelor for Season 22 on ABC’s Good Morning America Thursday morning, sending shock waves through Bachelor Nation. No one envisioned a Bachelorette contestant from five years ago making a comeback as the 2018 lead. He appeared on Emily Maynard’s season in 2012 and was her runner-up, losing to Jef Holm in the finale. Emily and Jelf were engaged a short time before they broke up. Emily is now happily married to Tyler Johnson and is pregnant with her fourth baby.

With all of the news about Arie Luyendyk, Jr. being the new Bachelor, there’s a segment of fans who either didn’t watch The Bachelorette when Emily Maynard was looking for love, or it’s been so long for others since watching the show that maybe they’re interested in revisiting few clips of Arie’s time on Emily’s season.

Watch a few of Arie’s scenes from his time on The Bachelorette to get a glimpse of his history with the franchise.

The first scene shows Arie going to Emily’s after one of her contestants leaves the show.

As the season progressed, Emily learned a secret about Arie that he kept from her. As Us reported, Emily learned that Arie once dated one of the show’s producers, Cassie Lambert. Watch the next two videos of their one-on-one date to see what unfolded.

In the end, Emily didn’t find Arie to be a good match as her future husband. The last scene shows an emotional Emily telling Arie that their relationship just won’t work.

Emily Maynard is excited for Arie Luyendyk, Jr. to be The Bachelor 2018 lead. In a statement to People magazine, Maynard said she’s thrilled that Arie is the next Bachelor.

“I have been wanting Arie to be the Bachelor since my season ended forever ago, and I know he’s going to be great! He’s so much fun to be around and comes from the nicest family, so the girls on his season really lucked out with him! Arie deserves nothing but the best, and I hope everything goes wonderfully for him!”

Emily Maynard Says New #TheBachelor Star (and Her Runner-Up) Arie Luyendyk Jr. ‘Deserves Nothing but the Best’ https://t.co/sRQaoA1uKi — People (@people) September 7, 2017

To say reactions are mixed about Arie becoming the next Bachelor is an understatement. While many are pleased to hear that this blast from the past will be the one looking for love, several others are dismayed or downright angry about ABC’s pick. If producers want to throw a bit of controversy by announcing Arie Luyendyk for the 2018 gig, they succeeded. Even Reality Steve didn’t see this one coming!

[Featured Image by Steven Lawton/Getty Images]