WWE Rumors: The Undertaker To Return For One More Huge Match Against John Cena Or Roman Reigns?

When The Undertaker lost to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33, it was widely assumed that The Deadman’s WWE wrestling career was over. After losing only his second ever WrestleMania match, the Taker of Souls left his hat, coat, and gloves in the center of the ring, kissed his wife, and disappeared in a cloud of smoke. It was one of the most poignant moments in WrestleMania history, the WWE universe wept, believing that The Undertaker has passed into WWE folklore.

As reported by the Inquisitr at the time, The Undertaker had himself retired a number of huge names at WrestleMania, so in many ways, his loss to Reigns was thought to mark the passing of the mantle to a new generation of WWE wrestlers. Of course, Roman Reigns was a controversial choice to end The Undertaker’s career. Reigns is as unpopular as The Undertaker was popular.

The Undertaker’s retirement was widely predicted. He had been an infrequent performer for years and was widely reported to need hip replacement surgery. Reigns has been promoted as the face of WWE wrestling since he made his debut back in 2010, and Vince McMahon was thought to believe that he is The Undertaker’s natural successor. Having Reigns retire The Taker seemed like the passing of the crown, but the WWE rumor mill is suggesting that WrestleMania 33 may not have been The Undertaker’s swan song after all.

British tabloid the Sun is suggesting that The Undertaker is back in training and set to make an appearance at the No Mercy PPV to renew his rivalry with Reigns. Of course, it has already been confirmed by the official WWE website that Reigns will face John Cena at No Mercy, so it seems unlikely that The Undertaker will be in the ring at that event. WWE has invested a huge amount building a rivalry between Cena and Reigns, so it seems unlikely that The Undertaker will disrupt those plans.

According to Wrestlezone, the smart money is on The Undertaker facing John Cena at the Survivor Series if he does make a return to the ring. The WWE universe would love to see Cena vs. The Undertaker. The two superstars have faced each other five times and have two wins each, with one match ending with a “no result.” Cena vs. The Undertaker would be a massive draw, and fans would love to see them split their tie.

Of course, rumors of The Undertaker returning to the wrestling ring are just that, rumors, but according to the Heavy, both Dave Meltzer and Jim Ross have said that a return is possible. The Undertaker has given us an enormous amount of entertainment throughout his 27-year wrestling career, who wouldn’t want to see him in the ring just one more time?

[Featured Image by WWE]