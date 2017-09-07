Jamie Foxx Treats Suri Like His Own Daughter Amid Katie Holmes Romance Revelation, Tom Cruise Hurt?

Jamie Foxx has really bonded with Suri Cruise over the last couple of years, it has been revealed.

The actor, who allegedly started seeing Holmes almost three years ago, has formed a great relationship with the 11-year-old, which has really warmed Katie’s heart.

Over the past couple of months, the trio has become so close that Holmes reportedly mentioned that she couldn’t see herself being with anyone else but Jamie Foxx and one of those reasons is down to how well he treats her daughter.

The 38-year-old is impressed by Jamie Foxx’s way with children, and while Tom Cruise allegedly hasn’t been an active father in his daughter’s life, according to multiple reports, Foxx has really stepped up his game to make it known that he’s always there for Suri.

Now that the twosome has gone public with their relationship, fans will begin to see what of a close connection Suri and Jamie Foxx share between one another — he has somewhat replaced the role of the father that was there for Suri prior to Katie’s decision to file for divorce.

Leaving Tom Cruise also meant leaving Scientology behind, which supposedly instructed the actor to keep his distance from Katie and their daughter if they were to pull through with the plan of not only divorcing Tom but also going against the religion.

Smiling and laughter aren’t uncommon at Katie’s house. Jamie Foxx can make any child smile, a source tells Hollywood Life, and for her to see Suri so happy has only helped to reassure her that getting with Jamie was one of the wisest decisions she has made in a very long time.

It’s believed that Holmes no longer communicates with Tom, while sources have previously claimed that Cruise’s relationship with Suri is non-existent.

Out of respect for Tom and his religion, Jamie Foxx agreed to keep his romance with his girlfriend out of the limelight for as long as possible, until last week when they were spotted holding hands in Malibu together.

An insider adds by saying that Jamie Foxx and his flame have tried to hide their romance for as long as they could — three years — but it’s grown tired and they want to be happy in public as they are in private.

[Featured Image by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Harold & Carole Pump Foundation]