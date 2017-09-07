Eva Longoria Pregnant Rumors: Is She Expecting Her First Child With Husband Jose Baston?

Is Eva Longoria pregnant with her first child with husband Jose Baston?

Just over one year after tying the knot with her husband, Eva Longoria has been facing rumors of a possible pregnancy and the latest report claims that the 42-year-old actress may have conceived a child after undergoing in-vitro fertilization.

On September 7, a source told Radar Online that Eva Longoria and Jose Baston had been trying to get pregnant ever since they tied the knot in May of 2016. According to the outlet, Eva Longoria and her husband recently traveled to Greece with their friends, and during the trip, Baston was seen feeding his “curvy wife” at Barbarossa restaurant.

Although the outlet said that Eva Longoria has appeared curvier than ever in recent weeks, they also noted that the former Desperate Housewives star has denied that she is currently expecting a baby and in recent Instagram posts, she’s shared images of wine. She also said that she’s been drinking plenty while enjoying her Grecian — and eating tons of cheese.

That said, Radar Online suspected that if Eva Longoria was pregnant, she likely wouldn’t share the news with her fans and followers until she was further along in her potential pregnancy. They also suspected that the actress may “toy” with her audience prior to the reveal.

While Eva Longoria may not be pregnant quite yet, she’s expressed interest in becoming a mother in the past and would love to do so at some point. Still, when it comes to the latest rumors, Longoria insists that her larger frame is nothing more than a “ball of cheese.”

In May of this year, Eva Longoria opened up to E! News about her possible plans for a pregnancy and revealed that she was enjoying her new role as a stepmother to Jose Baston’s three children. She also said that being a stepmom was a lot of fun.

Prior to her marriage to Jose Baston, Eva Longoria was married to General Hospital actor Tyler Christopher from 2002 to 2004 and to San Antonia Spurs player Tony Parker from 2007 to 2011. As fans of the actress may recall, Longoria allegedly discovered text messages sent between Parker and another woman, who was later identified as the wife of Parker’s former teammate.

