Ryan Edwards’ Wife Shares Photo Of Their ‘Sweet Baby’ After Cheating Scandal

Ryan Edwards may have just been accused of attempting to cheat on his wife, Mackenzie Standifer, by signing up for a Tinder account and allegedly communicating with other women but that doesn’t mean there’s trouble in paradise for him and Standifer. In fact, they seem to be doing better than ever, despite the shocking allegations made against him.

This week, after sharing a very romantic photo of herself and Ryan Edwards on Instagram, Mackenzie Standifer posted a second photo of their dog, who she deemed “our sweet baby.”

In the photo, which was shared with her fans and followers on September 6, Mackenzie Standifer’s puppy appeared to be relaxing in the arms of her husband and his wedding band was visible in the photo.

Earlier this week, after Ryan Edwards faced a cheating scandal, Mackenzie Standifer confirmed that things between them were just fine when she shared a photo of the two of them leaning in for a kiss on her page. As fans may have seen, Edwards was seen lovingly holding Standifer’s head as they smiled at one another.

Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer made their relationship official in May when they tied the knot in a quicky courthouse ceremony in Tennessee.

Mackenzie Standifer also shared a solo shot of herself on Instagram recently and in the image, she was seen gazing into the camera with her wedding ring on.

As Teen Mom OG fans may recall, Ryan Edwards proposed to Mackenzie Standifer during a filmed river cruise near their home after less than one year of dating.

News of Ryan Edwards’ alleged Tinder account first hit the web last month. At the time, Radar Online claimed that the reality dad had been caught asking another woman if she was going to have sex with him and requesting she send him racy images and video of herself.

Ryan Edwards, his family, and his co-stars, including Maci Bookout, Farrah Abraham, Catelynn Lowell, and Amber Portwood, are currently in production on Teen Mom OG Season 7.

