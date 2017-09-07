Austin Forsyth Pursued Joy-Anna Duggar To Start Family, Got Wife Pregnant In Less Than One Year

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth are the youngest couple on Jill & Jessa Counting On to get married and pregnant. The two kicked up a fair amount of drama when they announced that they are expecting, as it seemed a little too soon after their wedding date for Joy to boast a prominent baby bump. But it looks like this was the plan all along for the 19-year-old Duggar and her husband as they revealed on Instagram today.
The young couple announced that they had started a courtship right after Jinger and Jeremy’s wedding back in November 2016. In that TLC video, they revealed that they have known each other for 15 years, as their families attend the same church, and they grew up together in the same community. So when their courtship progressed very quickly to engagement in the spring of 2017, the fans did not think too much of it.
However, when their wedding date got pushed from October 28, 2017, which coincidentally is Joy-Anna’s 20th birthday, to late May, the fans started to wonder what the big rush was. The announcement of their first baby has led some fans to believe that it was Joy getting pregnant that sped up the wedding process, saying that “that belly looks big for one baby at 3 months.”
In the latest Instagram update, Joy’s husband revealed that their intention has always been to get married and start a family. He revealed how intensely he pursued Joy and that he feels happier than ever that they are on the same page.
This photo revealed that Joy and Austin not only courted, but got engaged, married, went on the honeymoon, settled down, and conceived all within 12 months.
From the very beginning, the newlyweds had their eyes on one goal — starting a family together. Even before she started courting him, in her section of the family blog, Joy-Anna stated that for the future, she wants to focus on “Missions, Politics, and be[coming] a wife & mother some day.”
In the video announcement for TLC, as well as on her Instagram, she revealed that they prayed for a baby, even before their wedding.
“Before we were even married, we were praying to God to give us kids,” Joy said in the video. “So we are thankful that he has.”
Austin and I are SO thankful to announce that we are parents!! Even before we were married we prayed that God would give us children and we are so blessed that he has given us this baby! Jesus is the giver of Life! The baby has arms, legs, fingers, and toes. It has a beating heart and brain waves. The baby responds to touch and is already right- or left-handed. The baby has its own unique fingerprints, which are different from anyone else's. All organ systems are in place! Psalm 139:13-16 "For thou hast possessed my reins: thou hast covered me in my mother's womb. I will praise thee; for I am fearfully and wonderfully made: marvellous are thy works; and that my soul knoweth right well. My substance was not hid from thee, when I was made in secret, and curiously wrought in the lowest parts of the earth. Thine eyes did see my substance, yet being unperfect; and in thy book all my members were written, which in continuance were fashioned, when as yet there was none of them." This passage indicates that God Himself formed our physical features and that He did so with a wonderful plan for our lives. God knew us in the womb. #babyforsyth #alreadyinlovewithmybaby #blessedbeyondmeasure #Jesusanswersprayers
She even held up the “politics” part of her future plans when she attended Young Republican State Convention at the Arkansas State Capitol in August. While many fans were not too thrilled about her making her political leanings public, it showed that she is committed in making her dreams come true.
