Kourtney Kardashian Full Custody: Scott Reportedly Unfit To Parent Kids After Breakdown, Hospitalization

Kourtney Kardashian is sick and tired of dealing with Scott Disick’s problems, so much so that she has reportedly told her ex-boyfriend he’s banned from seeing his three children on his own.

Kourtney Kardashian has allegedly had to keep it in herself not to lose her cool, particularly when she learned about the aging reality star’s rush to the hospital last month that subsequently had the TV personality freaking out.

A source told Radar Online that Kourtney Kardashian was scared for Scott and immediately took a ride to the hospital where Disick was staying.

It was later revealed that through Scott’s heavy partying and supposed alcohol addiction, his hospitalization was bound to happen sooner rather than later.

And with that, Kourtney Kardashian has realized that the environment of being around her ex-boyfriend is anything but right for their three children, especially now that they are getting old enough to understand what’s going on.

Kourtney Kardashian has grown tired of constantly giving Scott chances. Whenever she forgives him, he finds another way to abuse her trust and make things much worse. This scenario is no different, a source explained to Radar Online.

Every visit that Scott has with his children from this point forward has to be supervised by either a nanny or a close friend that Kourtney Kardashian trusts — she won’t take any risks at this given point.

Nobody had known how serious the social media star’s depression and alleged alcohol addiction had gotten until he was hospitalized.

lost somewhere A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Sep 4, 2017 at 3:29pm PDT

One of the things that seemed to worry Kourtney Kardashian the most is what her children are going to think of their father, who is incapable of getting his life together, even for the sake of his own kids.

Kourtney believes that it’s going to be hurtful for their children to see Scott deal with so many problems the more that they are around him, and one can only imagine what unsupervised visits would be like with Disick, who has proven himself to be anything but stable.

He won her a unicorn A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Sep 3, 2017 at 1:44pm PDT

Kourtney Kardashian wants to continue supporting her ex-boyfriend as much as she can, but at the same time, it’s become tiring for her to babysit a man she no longer shares a relationship with.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]