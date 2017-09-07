Kris Jenner Reportedly Using Scott Disick’s Depressive Meltdown For ‘KUWTK’ Ratings

Kris Jenner is refusing to let Scott Disick get a break from filming episodes for the upcoming series of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, it has been reported.

Disick, who is alleged to have faced a breakdown last week, has been drinking more than ever as of late, and from what sources have gathered, things aren’t looking any better for the father of three.

At this point, everyone is worried about Scott and his well-being, especially since he allegedly consumes a lot of alcohol on a daily basis. According to insiders, it’s gotten out of hand.

And while fans would have expected Kris Jenner to intervene and perhaps send the father of her three grandchildren to rehab, she is reportedly encouraging him to document his hectic lifestyle for the world to see.

Disick’s life is chaotic, to say the least, and with the supposed fact that he’s battling depression and is trying to overcome his alleged addiction to alcohol and other substances, having cameras follow his every move isn’t going to make things better.

Radar Online claims that Kris Jenner has no limits when it comes to what’s shown on the reality show and what doesn’t make the cut. The more dramatic the storyline happens to be, the better for Kris, and she’s well aware that people want to know more about Scott’s breakdown.

An insider told the news outlet that the only reason Scott has been able to live such a lavish lifestyle is due to his appearances on the family’s reality show, and the self-proclaimed sex addict wouldn’t necessarily want to stop filming either.

In Scott’s mind, he doesn’t have a problem by any means, but as one source notes, the hefty amount of money he gets from the show will be what ends up killing him, and Kris Jenner is contributing to an even greater downfall, Radar Online explains.

In the show’s most recent series, fans got an inside look at how Kim Kardashian coped following Kanye West’s meltdown and hospitalization after dealing with the Paris robbery case that almost saw the reality star lose her life.

Can ratings really be more important to Kris Jenner than family and health?

