Princess Kate Due Date Revealed? Find Out When Royal Baby No. 3 Is Rumored To Arrive

Princess Kate’s due date has been revealed! Or, more accurately, some internet sleuths have taken a few clues, crunched some numbers, and come up with a likely due date, courtesy of the Hollywood Gossip.

At this point it bears noting that, as of this writing, Buckingham Palace has not officially announced Kate Middleton’s due date, so anything expressed here is merely speculation, backed up by observations and what we know about pregnancy.

So, here are the clues.

Kate’s History With Extreme Morning Sickness

As royal-watchers know, pregnancy has not been easy on the Duchess of Cambridge. Her first pregnancy, announced in December 2012, came to the attention of the public not because of an official royal announcement, but because of repeated hospitalizations. Specifically, the Princess was suffering from an extreme form of morning sickness known as hyperemesis gravidarum, which causes such severe vomiting and dehydration that moms afflicted with it often have to be hospitalized.

The Duchess was again hospitalized with hyperemesis gravidarum during her second pregnancy.

Hyperemesis gravidarum generally shows up in the first trimester of pregnancy and clears up around the 2oth week, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Women’s Health.

Since it’s already been revealed that the Princess is again battling the extreme morning sickness, this means that Kate is no later than 20 weeks into her pregnancy.

The Timing Of The Announcement And The Potential For Miscarriages

Generally, says the Hollywood Gossip, announcing a pregnancy before the 12-week mark is risky for a pregnant woman, because the risk of potential miscarriages is at its highest before that point.

So, the reasoning goes, Kate must be past that point in her pregnancy, else the Palace wouldn’t have announced it.

What’s more, dad William himself, speaking this week to the National Mental Health and Policing conference in Oxford, might have spilled the beans on where they are in the pregnancy when he told the crowd that he’ll likely be celebrating “this week.”

Crunching The Numbers

Given that Kate is likely no later in her pregnancy than 20 weeks, and no earlier than 12 weeks, some quick work on the calculator and a glance at the calendar reveals that Kate’s due date is likely somewhere in the neighborhood of March 23, 2018.

Now, keep in mind that that date is the result of speculation and not in any way official. What’s more, pregnancy can be unpredictable at times, and the Royal Baby will arrive when he or she is ready, and not according to some schedule made up by internet sleuths.

Nevertheless, expect English betting establishments – who can legally accept bets on the outcome of a pregnancy – to have a field day with this information.

Expect an official announcement of Princess Kate’s due date some time in the next few weeks.

[Featured Image by Kirsty Wigglesworth, File/AP]