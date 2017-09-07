‘YR’ Spoilers: Cane Confronts Vicky Over Mattie, Her Temper Flares, Symptoms Of Mysterious Illness Resurface

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers state that Cane (Daniel Goddard) confronts Victoria (Amelia Heinle) over the relationship between his daughter Mattie (Lexie Stevenson) and Victoria’s son, Reed Hellstrom (Tristan Lake Leabu).

Mattie And Reed Are Dating

Y&R fans will recall that Cane caught Mattie making out on his couch with Victoria’s son, Reed. The incident, which occurred soon after Cane was fired from his job at Brash & Sassy, left Cane stunned. Cane could not have been surprised to catch his daughter in a relationship. Mattie is a teenager, and Cane would expect that she’d soon be dating.

However, he was not prepared to learn that her daughter was dating Victoria’s son.

Cane demanded that Mattie should stop seeing Reed, but the two teenagers continued seeing each other secretly.

Lily (Christel Khalil) is apparently unaware that Mattie is seeing Reed, but Hilary (Mishael Morgan) knows about it. She recently stumbled upon the youngsters kissing in a secluded corner. Hilary could not believe her good luck when she stumbled upon the juicy scoop. She began plotting immediately how to use it to promote her efforts to get back her boyfriend, Jordan (Darnell Kirkwood), from Lily. Jordan began dating Lily after he broke up with Hilary.

Hilary promised to keep Mattie’s secret. However, Cane already knows about it, and he has been mulling over what to do about it.

Cane Learns Mattie Is Skipping Classes To See Reed

The issue comes to a head when Cane learns that Mattie and Reed have been skipping classes at school to see each other, according to CDL. Cane is very concerned because Mattie is a conscientious student who has maintained a consistently high standard at school. Cane is convinced that if he does not act quickly, Victoria’s bad boy would lead his daughter astray.

Cane Confronts Victoria

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Cane confronts Victoria and tells her to keep her son away from his daughter. Cane casts aspersions on Reed’s character and accuses him of having a bad influence on his daughter. He warns Victoria that they have to do something to stop the two seeing each other.

Victoria takes exception to Cane badmouthing her son. However, she agrees with him that they need to stop Reed and Mattie seeing each other to prevent negative consequences. Although the two foes agree on the issue, they end up squabbling over unrelated issues, specifically previous issues between them when Cane was an employee of Brash & Sassy.

Note: Hilary instigated Juliet (Laur Allen) to bring a sexual harassment lawsuit against Brash & Sassy. The lawsuit, which named Cane, turned out to be a PR nightmare for Brash & Sassy. The litigation plunged the company into financial crisis, and Victoria fired Cane as a result.

Victoria Is Agitated, Mysterious Health Issue Resurfaces

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers reveal that as Cane and Victoria argue, Victoria loses her temper, and she begins to hear strange noises in her ears and experience other strange sensations that started after she hit her head during a confrontation with her half-sister Abby (Melissa Ordway). She later began experiencing ringing in her ears. She also experienced a partial loss of hearing. However, she ignored the symptoms until she collapsed in an elevator.

Since the accident, people close to Victoria have also noticed a change in her personality characterized by poor judgment and impulsiveness. She exhibited uncharacteristic poor judgment when she slept with Ben Hochman (Ben Hermes).

Fans will learn in the next few weeks what happened after Victoria begins to experience the symptoms of her strange illness during the confrontation with Cane. She might attack him violently or simply collapse.

Regardless of what happens, it is clear that the issue of Victoria’s lingering ill-heath will soon be revisited.

