Seattle Seahawks Rumors: Team Picked As Super Bowl Contender, Threat To Undefeated New England Patriots

Seattle Seahawks rumors are quite positive on Thursday (September 7) as the team was called a Super Bowl contender that will challenge the New England Patriots to win the title this year. A report by ESPN suggests that the New England Patriots could go undefeated this season as the team is favored to win all 16 games. Then it presents five teams that will challenge the Patriots to win the big game, with the Seahawks getting a lot of accolades for the current roster.

After the team went 4-0 during the NFL preseason, many analysts and fans immediately started paying more attention to the team from the Pacific Northwest. Although there have been a lot of Seattle Seahawks rumors about trades, cuts that included Kasen Williams, and the Michael Bennett arrest, there have also been a lot of positive stories coming from NFL experts.

The four teams that ESPN now feels pose the biggest threat to the New England Patriots are the Atlanta Falcons, Pittsburgh Steelers, Oakland Raiders, Green Bay Packers, and Seattle Seahawks. Only two teams come from the AFC in that group, suggesting it might be easy for the Patriots to get back to the Super Bowl. The injury to receiver Julian Edelman will hurt a lot, but the Patriots have overcome worse obstacles to win championships in the past.

“Why the Seahawks can beat the Patriots: Because their defense is still one of the NFL’s best, especially with the recent addition of Sheldon Richardson. Defenses that have a fighting chance against Brady are those that have a disruptive enough front four to generate pressure without blitzing, and enough talent in their back seven to keep up with New England’s pass-catchers.”

The Seattle Seahawks definitely proved in the NFL preseason that the defense is as imposing as it has been in recent years. The possibility has even been discussed that this could be the best defense that general manager John Schneider and head coach Pete Carroll have put together during their time with the team. Those particular Seattle Seahawks rumors are pretty boastful, but the addition of Sheldon Richardson makes an already good defensive line even better.

This Blue Friday, we want to see your #12Flag. Share a photo of you raising your #12Flag or your flag on display using #TGIBF. pic.twitter.com/5rD3Q3ruwr — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) September 7, 2017

During the NFL preseason, the Seahawks played games against the Minnesota Vikings, Oakland Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, and Kansas City Chiefs. The team allowed only 56 total points, out-scoring opponents by 55 points in those four games. While it boils down to these simply being practice games, there was a lot on the defensive side of the ball to give fans a lot of hope for the 2017 NFL season. The Seattle Seahawks kick off the year against the Green Bay Packers, with a September 10 game on the road.

[Featured Image by Mat Hayward/Getty Images]