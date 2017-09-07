Did Colin Kaepernick’s Girlfriend’s Tweet Cost Him His Chance At A Role With The Ravens? Ray Lewis Weighs In

Colin Kaepernick was rumored to be in talks with the Baltimore Ravens weeks ago, but for some reason, the team decided to pass on signing the former San Francisco 49ers star to their organization.

While the team has not yet explained their decision against moving forward with Colin Kaepernick, rumors have swirled in regard to the quarterback’s girlfriend, Nessa Diab, who caused a major controversy on Twitter when she made a racist remark against Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti and former linebacker Ray Lewis.

On Tuesday night, Ray Lewis appeared on Showtime’s Inside the NFL, where he discussed the Ravens’ decision to pass on Colin Kaepernick and said that Nessa Diab’s offensive tweet was a leading factor in Kaepernick’s failure to land a job with the team

According to Lewis, he was fighting for Colin Kaepernick to be accepted back into the NFL, but he hasn’t always appreciated his behavior. As fans will surely recall, Kaepernick refused to honor the American flag during a number of NFL games and slammed the entire police organization by wearing socks that depicted pigs wearing police officer costumes. However, Lewis was still rooting for him up until Kaepernick’s girlfriend shockingly compared him and Bisciotti to Leonardo DiCaprio’s cruel plantation owner and Samuel L. Jackson’s loyal house slave from the movie Django Unchained.

One day before the tweet was shared, Ray Lewis had encouraged Colin Kaepernick to get back on the field and let his talent speak for itself. Meanwhile, Bisciotti and the Ravens were reportedly in talks to give Kaepernick “an opportunity” to play as their starter, Joe Flacco, remained sidelined with a back injury.

A post shared by NESSA (@nessnitty) on Aug 4, 2017 at 3:23pm PDT

“Then, his girl [Colin Kaepernick’s girlfriend] goes out and put out this racist gesture and doesn’t know we are in the back office about to try to get this guy signed,” Lewis recalled, according to a report by the Baltimore Sun on September 6.

A post shared by Ray Lewis (@raylewis) on Jun 10, 2017 at 2:18pm PDT

As Lewis revealed during Inside the NFL, the Ravens called him and said they were getting close to signing a deal with Kaepernick. However, after Bisciotti reportedly told Lewis that they were ready to see if Kaepernick was prepared to get back on the field as a Raven, Diab’s disturbing tweet came into play.

The Baltimore Ravens have not yet responded to Ray Lewis’ claims.

[Featured Image by Harry How/Getty Images]