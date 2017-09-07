Updates On Walt Disney World Park Closures And Event Cancellations Ahead Of Irma: MNSSHP, Night of Joy

There is a lot of confusion going around as to what Hurricane Irma may or may not do, but that is because there is still a lot up in the air regarding her path and track. For those vacationing at Walt Disney World, there is also a lot of confusion as some conflicting reports are going around as to whether or not the “House of Mouse” will remain open. With that, it’s time for a full update with the actual facts as to what is going on at Walt Disney World.

As updates continue to roll in, some people are still traveling to WDW while others are still there for their current vacations. At this time, cancellations and park closures are starting to occur, even though rumors of all parks closing have been passed around, but they are not confirmed.

By the time of 1:15 p.m. Eastern on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, there were two big cancellations for this weekend that people needed to know about due to the storm.

Special Events

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party on the evening of Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, has been canceled and will not take place. As of this time, that is the only party that has been canceled, and all others are running as scheduled.

The Night of Joy Christian music festival is set to run this weekend at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, but one of its nights has also been canceled.

NIGHT OF JOY UPDATE: Night of Joy is ON for Friday but CANCELLED for SATURDAY. Spread the word. pic.twitter.com/KNChAcozo6 — Spirit FM 90.5 (@ItsMySpiritFM) September 7, 2017

Night of Joy is set to run for two nights this year as it is every single year it takes place, but one evening is not going to happen. Friday night is still going to take place as scheduled as of Thursday afternoon, but all of Saturday night’s events have been canceled.

Guests looking to received refunds for their MNSSHP or Night of Joy tickets can contact Disney.

UPDATE at 10:00 p..m. Eastern on Sept. 7

Disney is honoring requests for a full refund for either event night of Night of Joy.

As for the cancelled Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party on Sunday, Sept. 10, Disney is giving these options to those with tickets:

Full refund

Tickets to attend another MNSSHP

Tickets to attend an upcoming Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party

1-Day Magic Your Way Ticket with Park Hopper Option – Ticket must be used within the next two years

UPDATE at 4:30 p.m. Eastern on Sept. 7

A number of events have been cancelled at the Epcot International Food & Wine Festival this weekend.

Mix It, Make It, Celebrate It! – Sessions cancelled on Monday, Sept. 11, and Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017

What’s Cooking With…Alex Guarnaschelli – Cancelled on Sept. 10, 2017

Theme Park and Resort Closures

At this time, all of the four major theme parks at Walt Disney World are staying opened as scheduled and will be operating normally. The official website of Walt Disney World has stated that Blizzard Beach water park will not be open on Friday, Sept. 8, or Saturday, Sept. 9, due to Hurricane Irma.

Typhoon Lagoon is set to remain open as of this time.

UPDATE at 4:30 p.m. Eastern on Sept. 7

Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground is closing entirely by 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017. Disney is working with those guests who are not able to evacuate, by relocating them to other resorts around property.

This includes performances of Hoop-Dee-Doo Revue and Mickey’s Backyard BBQ on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday (Sept. 9-11).

The Spirit of Aloha dinner show at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort has been cancelled for Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.

Highway in the Sky Dine Around has been cancelled for Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.

Disney Springs

So far, there is only one thing at Disney Springs that has been affected by the impending storm, and that is the Aerophile balloon. According to WDW Magic, all operations of the tethered hot air balloon were suspended as of Sept. 6, 2017, and will remain that way until further notice.

Walt Disney World is going to do whatever needs to be done concerning Hurricane Irma for the safety of its guests and cast members who will still be around. The closures of parks are only limited to Blizzard Beach at this time, but that could be expanded depending on what the storm does and what path it takes. As for Night of Joy and Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, there have already been some cancellations but stay updated on what else may come.

