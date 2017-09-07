Jenelle Evans Takes Aim At MTV? ‘Everything Is Always Manipulated’

Jenelle Evans may be the latest Teen Mom 2 star to take aim at MTV for their allegedly unfair edits of her family situation with son Jace.

According to a new report, the longtime reality star and mother of three seemed to target the network on Twitter earlier this week after a fan suggested that David Eason was beginning to act differently and said that her eight-year-old appeared to be aware of the supposed change.

“Not true, you will see,” Jenelle Evans responded. “Everything is always manipulated.”

According to an OK! Magazine on September 5, the fan continued to comment about the situation and warned the reality star that her soon-to-be-husband was a “loose cannon” who was manipulating her throughout Season 8 of Teen Mom 2.

During the episode, Jenelle Evans’ mother told her that her son Jace didn’t want to see David Eason on Mother’s Day but according to Evans, her mom’s claims were ridiculous. Meanwhile, fans appeared to take Barbara’s side when they told her that she should respect her son’s wishes to be kept away from her fiancé. As fans may have seen, Barbara told Evans that she could see Jace on Mother’s Day but Evans wasn’t on board with having to do so without Eason present.

Jenelle Evans also took to Instagram this week to defend her soon-to-be-husband by telling fans that she and her family are happy because he is in their lives.

“I’m happy, the kids are happy, and you make us this way. That’s all that matters,” she wrote.

Jenelle Evans began dating David Eason in 2015 and later this month, the couple will tie the knot in North Carolina.

In other Jenelle Evans news, the reality star lost her bid for custody of Jace earlier this year after her mother, Barbara, was granted full custody of the child and she was given a visitation schedule.

To see more of Jenelle Evans, her family, and her co-stars, including Chelsea Houska, Briana DeJesus, Leah Messer, and Kailyn Lowry, don’t miss new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

