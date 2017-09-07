Why Won’t Vicki Gunvalson Share The Text Messages That Allegedly Prove Shannon Beador’s Husband Was Abusive?

Vicki Gunvalson claims to have had text messages proving that her abuse allegations against Shannon Beador’s husband are true but she won’t reveal them.

Following Monday night’s new episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Gunvalson took to her blog to explain why she has not yet revealed the text messages to her co-stars and the audience.

“Tamra saying that I should reveal the text messages that Shannon sent me that night in August 2014 is because I don’t have that phone anymore and those images and messages were not forwarded to my new iPhones that were replaced 3x now,” Vicki Gunvalson explained to readers.

Vicki Gunvalson went on to reveal that while she could easily hire a company to dig up the old text messages and alleged photos she has proving that Shannon Beador was reportedly abused by David Beador, she said she hasn’t wanted to do so because it would only cause damage to the Beadors’ marriage and their children. As she explained, it’s been over three years since the issue reportedly took place, and she was hoping that the ongoing conversation about the topic would subside.

As for Tamra Judge’s role in the ongoing drama, Vicki Gunvalson said that for her to comment on the situation was naïve on her part and noted that if she truly wanted everyone to know, she would have told people on camera about her claims.

Vicki Gunvalson’s abuse allegations against Shannon Beador’s husband were addressed during the 11th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County at the end of last year and surfaced once again earlier this month. However, when it comes to the Beadors’, they have vehemently denied David’s supposed abuse and appear to be doing well in their marriage.

As fans will recall, the Beadors faced a cheating scandal during Season 10, but renewed their wedding vows during Season 11.

