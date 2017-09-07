Spotify And Hulu Team Up To Offer Discount Bundle For Students

Undergraduate students can now purchase a package from Spotify that includes the music streaming service and Hulu for a discounted price.

The package offers both the movie and music streaming service for a fraction of the cost. It’s $4.99 for U.S. undergraduate students, according to Reuters.

The services teamed up to try to reach a younger audience of consumers who prefer cheaper alternatives to their entertainment.

This is the first time Spotify has partnered with a TV and movie provider and allows subscribers access to Hulu’s limited commercial plan. Students will be allowed to watch Hulu’s original series like The Handmaid’s Tale and The Path. They’ll also be able to watch shows that Hulu exclusives like Seinfeld and more.

Timothy Connolly, SVP of Head of Distribution and Partnerships at Hulu has stated his satisfaction of partnering up with Spotify. The opportunity to offer Hulu’s content to a wider audience is “making it easier for people to enjoy all of the TV and music they love, whenever and wherever they want.”

Hulu and Spotify have also partnered with another company to verify the student status of those choosing to subscribe, according to CNBC.

Spotify’s recent choice to partner up with Hulu comes at an interesting time for the service as it’s had trouble creating video content to further entice their current audience, as well as bring in new subscribers. According to The Verge, the head of Spotify’s podcast and video development recently left the company and they hired an executive from Disney soon thereafter.

The two entertainment providers have stated that this is the beginning of their partnership. They’ll soon be providing package plans for the general consumer. The partnership would allow customers to pay for both subscriptions at a cheaper price.

While this is a first for Spotify, it is another contributor of the new model of provider/content services teaming up to reach more customers. Most recently, T-Mobile has partnered with Netflix to give free subscriptions to the movie/television service to all T-Mobile carriers.

Currently, it costs $9.99 for non-student subscribers for Spotify premium, and $7.99 for Hulu’s limited commercial plan. The discount will be saving students roughly $13.

This package is only available in the United States and currently for students only.

[Featured Image by Jason Davis/Getty Images]