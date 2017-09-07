Duke Of Cambridge Says George’s First Day At School ‘Went Well,’ Onlookers Disappointed By Not Seeing Prince

All eyes were on Prince George as he began his journey as a student at the prestigious Thomas’s Battersea in London on Thursday. And while many were still mesmerized by the young prince’s adorable nervous photos, his father, the Duke of Cambridge, proudly announced that his first day was a success.

Shortly after he accompanied his 4-year-old son on his first day of school, Prince William shared that little George’s first day at Thomas’s Battersea “went well.” The Duke of Cambridge even joked that he was pleased another parent in his son’s class had problems with their child.

“It went well. There was one other parent who had more of an issue with their children – so I was quite pleased I wasn’t the one.”

Speaking at a Kensington Palace reception for the England Under-20 football team, Prince William was undeniably proud of George’s successful milestone. The future king even praised Thomas’s Battersea for its outstanding reputation as a learning institution.

“It was really nice actually. It’s a nice school.”

During his first day at school, Prince George spent most of his time getting to know his teachers and classmates. He was also toured around the school and taught to familiarize himself with his classroom assignment and other essential places, such as the restroom.

The little prince, who will be known as George Cambridge to his classmates, has been placed in a class of 21 students. It was also revealed that Prince George, along with his classmates, will start by attending classes for half-days and build up to longer hours.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s eldest child is expected to learn a range of subjects and activities from the school, including ballet, art, drama, French, music, and physical education.

Prince George will this morning attend his first day of school at Thomas's Battersea, accompanied by his father The Duke of Cambridge. pic.twitter.com/1vKA1JvAyI — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 7, 2017

Unfortunately, Duchess Kate was not able to witness Prince George’s special day. According to Kensington Palace, the Duchess of Cambridge was too ill to attend her son’s first day at school and was “devastated” to miss out on his big moment.

Duchess Kate had hoped to join her husband on the school run but was forced to stay home due to her severe morning sickness, also known as hyperemesis gravidarum.

It can be recalled that the duke and duchess, who are already parents to Prince George and Princess Charlotte, have surprised everyone with their unexpected baby announcement.

Although the mom to be is facing another difficult pregnancy, reports claimed that she hopes to personally take George to school as often as possible.

The Duke and Duchess are very pleased to share a photograph of The Duke and Prince George at Kensington Palace this morning. pic.twitter.com/MxcU0RqGvi — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 7, 2017

Meanwhile, some onlookers expressed their disappointment for not being able to get a glimpse of Prince George on his first day at Thomas’s Battersea. According to reports, a large crowd had gathered outside the school, hoping to see the young prince on his special day.

However, Prince William drove a black Range Rover with tinted windows through a side entrance, and a security gate closed behind them. Security was also tightened, with a team of six police officers and several plain clothes police mingling in with the crowd. Prince George’s own security team was also present at the school.

Although the future kings smiled and waved at onlookers as they sped fast, some were “disheartened” that George did not get the chance to say hello to people lined up on the streets for over an hour.

Rita and Tony Cresswell, who have traveled 160 miles just to see Prince George, were disappointed about how things ended up.

“We have come down from Matlock in Derbyshire and we thought it would be nice to see them whilst we were here,” the couple said. “We had hoped that Kate would be here too, we are disappointed, it would have been nice.”

“My granddaughter started preschool yesterday and I was hoping to get a photograph of George to show her that her Prince had started. It is just a bit disappointing.”

[Featured Image by WPA Pool/Getty Images]