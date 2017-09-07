Jill Duggar And Derick Dillard Use A Tortilla To Protect Samuel From The Sun, Haters Have A Field Day

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard, like the rest of their family either named “Duggar” or who married into the family, are no strangers to controversy, even when it comes down to ridiculously mundane things. And this week, the pair are caught up in a controversy over what may possibly be the most mundane thing imaginable: a tortilla and its improper use.

As In Touch Weekly reports, the latest Duggar family “controversy” popped up, as these things always do, on social media. The happy couple and their two boys, Israel and Samuel, went to a nearby farm in northwest Arkansas to enjoy the attractions and the scenery. And of course, they posted about it on Instagram.

As any parent can tell you, babies and toddlers need protection from the sun as much as anyone else. And in one of the dozen or so photos that Jill posted from that day’s adventures, one shows how Jill chose to protect Samuel from the sun at that moment: by covering his head with a tortilla shell.

Now, at this point, it bears noting that the photo in question shows only one specific moment in time: the moment when the photo was snapped by the photographer. It doesn’t address how (or if) Jill and Derick protected their boys from the sun the rest of the day.

Needless to say, some fans weren’t exactly on board with the idea of using a tortilla as a form of sunscreen.

jwtzel56: “They don’t have enough sense to have hats for the kids. They rather use a stupid tortilla. Wonder if they used sunscreen on them?”

To be fair, others thought it was just a funny moment and chose not to read anything into it.

noelia22: “Lol @ the tortilla on baby Sam”

According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, protecting your babies’ skin from the sun is of critical importance, says Dr. Jennifer Linder.

“In babies, sunburns can be a medical emergency, causing dehydration, high fever, blisters, infections, chills, and heatstroke, not to mention vastly increasing their lifetime skin cancer risk.”

Dr. Linder recommends breathable clothes that protect against UV rays, and plenty of shade.

As far as sunscreen, though, the pediatric care industry sends mixed messages. Some organizations, such as the Food and Drug Administration and the Skin Cancer Foundation, say not to put sunscreen on a tot until he or she is at least 6-months-old.

The American Academy of Pediatrics, on the other hand, says that sunscreen in small amounts is OK on the exposed body parts of a baby.

Neither camp, however, supports using a tortilla as a means of protecting a baby from the sun.

