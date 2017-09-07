‘Outlander’ Stars Sam Heughan And Caitriona Balfe Spill On Their Steamy Season 3 Love Scenes

We are officially only days away from Outlander’s new season! With Droughtlander finally ending, Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe sat down with ET Online and dished on all the steamy hookups for Season 3. What’s in store for Jamie and Claire’s epic romance?

Season 3 will begin with Jamie and Claire living apart for over twenty years. Although they will eventually reunite, Balfe admitted that everything about this season is different from years past. Heughan went as far as explaining how Jamie and Claire have changed so much over the years that fans can expect two very different people.

But what about their hot and heavy romance?

Despite decades apart, it sounds like Jamie and Claire will pick up right where they left off. While Season 2 of Outlander was pretty slim on the character’s romance, Season 3 will dive deeper into their relationship and give fans something entirely new.

“We’ve seen the blossom of first love. We’ve seen when they’ve had an awful lot of stress on that relationship. And now, it’s going to be a different type of reunion,” Balfe shared. “I think that people are invested because they believe in this love that Jamie and Claire have and you’re definitely going to see that.”

Happy #Outlander premiere week! A post shared by Outlander (@outlander_starz) on Sep 5, 2017 at 4:41pm PDT

Heughan believes everyone will be genuinely surprised by what unfolds this season. Although we have a good idea of what happens based on Diana Gabaldon’s book, Voyager, the actor assured fans that there are plenty of twists they will not see coming. There’s no telling what the surprises are, but Heughan and Balfe are confident that even the pickiest of fans will be satisfied with what unfolds.

According to Parade, the season will pick up with Jamie fighting for his life in the Battle of Culloden. Jamie, of course, lives through the battle and even has an epic showdown with Captain Black Jack Randall (Tobias Menzies), but he isn’t sure what to do with his life now that Claire is out of the picture. Claire, on the other hand, is busy raising her daughter in the 1940s with her husband, Frank Randall.

@samheughan and @caitrionabalfe sure know how to tug at our heartstrings. Season 3 of #Outlander premieres September 10 on #STARZ. #BTS A post shared by Outlander (@outlander_starz) on Jul 11, 2017 at 3:09pm PDT

Once Claire discovers that Jamie lived through the battle, she leaves her daughter, Brianna (Sophie Skelton), behind and travels back in time to reunite with her love. The two meet in a print shop and then embark on a journey that takes them as far as Jamaica. Based on Heughan and Balfe’s comments, it sounds like their romance doesn’t miss a beat.

Season 3 of Outlander is slated to premiere Sept. 10 on Starz. Be sure to watch Sam and Caitriona get steamy for their EW cover shoot below.

