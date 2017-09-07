‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Amber Portwood’s New Boyfriend Comes Forward With Alcohol And Depression Struggles

Amber Portwood’s boyfriend, Andrew Glennon, is speaking out about his past struggles with alcohol and depression.

During a new interview, Glennon, a lighting technician who met the Teen Mom OG star on the set of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition, revealed that he has a lot in common with Portwood.

“I have been through so much pain in my life,” Glennon told Radar Online on September 7. “My father was diagnosed with prostate cancer while my mother was fighting breast cancer. I prepped myself to potentially lose both of my parents. My mother survived, but my father did not.”

According to Glennon, the death of his father resulted in a “tailspin” of bad decisions, including heavy drinking. He also dealt with depression and said that his struggles nearly cost him his life. That said, he isn’t afraid of his past and doesn’t mind sharing every detail of his life — even his not-so-proud moments.

As Glennon explained, he is willing to share his good and bad experiences with fans because he knows he isn’t the only one with a troubled past. In fact, Amber Portwood has a pretty rocky past herself and during an episode of Teen Mom years ago, she was seen physically attacking her former boyfriend, Gary Shirley. As for Glennon, he’s had two different restraining orders taken out against him.

A post shared by Amber Leann Portwood (@realamberlportwood1__) on Aug 29, 2017 at 6:03am PDT

While Amber Portwood and Andrew Glennon appear to be dating at the moment, he has admitted that his past restraining orders have added strain to their relationship. That said, Glennon did share an image of Portwood on Instagram days ago, which seemed to confirm that they are doing their best to work out their relationship.

A post shared by Andrew Glennon (@andrew.glennon) on Sep 4, 2017 at 1:38pm PDT

Amber Portwood and Andrew Glennon went public with their relationship at the end of last month when they walked the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles. After that, they enjoyed spending time together at a beach in the area.

Amber Portwood, her boyfriend, and her co-stars, including Maci Bookout, Taylor McKinney, Catelynn Lowell, Taylor Baltierra, and Farrah Abraham, are currently in production on Teen Mom OG Season 7.

No word yet on a premiere date for the new installment.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]