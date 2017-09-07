Canceled Flights Out Of Orlando, Miami, And Florida Hurricane Cities: People Turn To Twitter To Cry For Help

Airlines are canceling flights out of Miami and others cities, and people are freaking out as they try to escape Florida before Hurricane Irma hits, in case of a heavy landfall. As reported by Heavy, American Airlines told their customers that the airline would be expected to cancel flights in and out of Miami due to the hurricane’s approach. And Miami isn’t the only Florida city experiencing flight cancellations. Complaints about canceled flights out of Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Sarasota and West Palm Beach are also flowing on social media, with Twitter users claiming their last-minute flight cancellations have left them stuck in Florida.

According to Flight Aware, more than 800 flights have been canceled thus far on Thursday, September 7. Expect those numbers of canceled flights to grow over the coming days as Hurricane Irma approaches. According to the real-time tracking system, American Airlines currently has the most canceled flights, with 131 flights scrubbed thus far. Miami International Airport has 47 called off flights. Fort Lauderdale International Airport has 28 canceled flights – with 19 cancellations representing flights out of Fort Lauderdale. A search for “flight cancelled” on Twitter shows just how much the flight cancellations are affecting people on a personal level as they beg the airlines for help.

Learn how Airlines, like @AmericanAir, are helping passengers with capped fares from Florida for #HurricaneIrma. https://t.co/vKdi4mzNVk — Miami Int'l Airport (@iflymia) September 7, 2017

For example, one Twitter user replied to the Florida Department of Health’s edict to get out of the hurricane’s path by saying that she is on vacation in Florida and is trying to get a flight out. Her next flight is Saturday, and if that gets canceled, she wrote that she would be in a tough position. Another Twitter user complained that Southwest Air scrubbed her flight out of Orlando and wanted to charge her extra money if she wanted to fly out of a different city; all because she is trying to escape the hurricane’s danger.

One Twitter user reached out to British Airways, writing that his flight was eliminated, but he is under orders to evacuate. He asked the airlines what move he should make next to get out of the path of Hurricane Irma. One more Twitter user complained to Spirit Airlines that her parents’ flight out of Florida was canceled, allegedly because the flight “crew didn’t want to get stuck in LBE,” which is the airport code for Arnold Palmer Regional Airport, located in Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania.

