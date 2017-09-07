Park Bo Gum Congratulates Song Joong Ki, Song He Kyo During Best Actor Acceptance Speech At Seoul Drama Awards
Park Bo Gum bagged the Best Actor for Hallyu Drama award during the 12th Seoul Drama Awards. While giving his acceptance speech, the Moonlight Drawn By Clouds actor gave a congratulatory message to Song Joong Ki and Song He Kyo who will hold their wedding on the last day of October.

Park Bo Gum expressed his gratitude to Song Joong Ki who received the best actor award in 2016. He also thanked the actor for supporting him. Bo Gum added his message for the Descendants of the Sun couple who will hold their wedding at Seoul’s Shilla Hotel.

“I wish you and Song Hye Kyo much happiness together in the future. Although it’s a little early, congratulations on your marriage.”

Park Bo Gum and Song Joong Ki’s bromance became a hot topic back in 2016. During the 2016 KBS Drama Awards, Joong Ki was crying as Bo Gum gave his acceptance speech after being receiving the Male Top Excellence Award for Moonlight Drawn by Clouds. Bo Gum expressed his gratitude towards Joong Ki who gave him advice while he was filming the drama. Joong Ki who won the Grand Award for Descendants of the Sun admitted that Park Bo Gum made him cry.

The two actors gave each other a hug and the close relationship between the two became a hot topic as predicted. After bagging another award for best actor this year, Park Bo Gum did not miss the opportunity to extend his gratitude to his senior at Blossom Entertainment.

Park Bo Gum was not the only one to receive a prestigious award on September 7. The Seoul Drama Awards which is a collaborative effort between the Korean Broadcasting Association, EBS, KBS, MBC, and SBS also honored other local talents.

Moonlight Drawn By Clouds won the Top Excellence Award for Hallyu Drama while W and Doctors received the Excellence Award for Hallyu Drama. Ailee took home the Hallyu Drama Theme Song Award for Goblin’s official sound track I Will Go to You Like the First Snow. Park Bo Young won the Best Actress for Hallyu Drama award for Strong Woman Do Bong Soon.

Back to Park Bo Gum and Song Joong Ki’s bromance, here’s a Domino’s commercial showcasing the close relationship between the two actors.

