Erika Jayne Accused Of Odd Behavior With Fans Amid ‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Season 8

Erika Jayne is facing shocking rumors that suggest she recently snubbed her fans during a music festival.

According to a new report, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was allegedly caught exhibiting some odd behavior at the Galore GIRLCUT Festival on August 20 and is even accused of having her assistant take fans phones and delete any non-flattering photos of the reality star and singer.

“Once they found a ‘good picture,’ they’d add a flattering filter and warn the fan to only post that one to social media,” an eyewitness alleged to OK! Magazine on September 7.

As the eyewitness explained, some fans of Erika Jayne stayed and entertained her allegedly irrational behavior while others reportedly walked away laughing at the ridiculousness of the situation she was allegedly imposing on her fans.

Erika Jayne is said to be so consumed with appearing to be perfect at all times that she has reportedly made a list of requirements from her fans before she agrees to take photos with them and will only take part in photo ops if her fans agree to allow her assistants to approve the images before they are shared publicly.

Erika Jayne has not yet responded to OK! Magazine‘s report.

Erika Jayne was cast on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills during the show’s sixth season as a friend of former cast member Yolanda Hadid, who joined the show in a full-time role during Season 3. Since then, the singer has maintained a full-time role on the show alongside her co-stars, including Lisa Vanderpump, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, and Dorit Kemsley.

In addition to Erika Jayne’s return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for Season 8, rumors have been swirling in regard to the possible Season 8 roles of Camille Grammer and Adrienne Maloof, who were both seen spending time with Erika Jayne and the rest of the cast over the summer in Las Vegas.

To see more of Erika Jayne and her co-stars, including Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Lisa Vanderpump, and Dorit Kemsley, tune into the eighth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills when it premieres later this year on Bravo TV.

A premiere date for the new season has not yet been confirmed.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]