Robert Pattinson And Kristen Stewart ‘Talking All The Time’ Is Fake News

Four years after their much-publicized breakup, Life & Style Magazine is reporting that Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart are talking again. Is it possible the two are getting close after all this time?

Not so much, according Gossip Cop, who claim that the story is completely made up and that Life & Style planted the seeds in previous stories about the former couple. The magazine claims they spoke to an “insider” who told them that “Robert and Kristen are talking [on the phone] all the time. Robert and Kristen have become very close again. Rob’s pals would love to see them back together.”

If the two are talking, it could potentially cause huge problems in their current relationships. Pattinson is engaged to singer and songwriter FKA Twigs, 29. Meanwhile, Stewart is happily dating model Stella Maxwell, 27.

Pattinson and Stewart were together for four years. They broke up in 2012 after pictures surfaced of Stewart kissing her Snow White director Rupert Sanders. The couple tried to reconcile but ended up calling it quits for good in 2013. Since the breakup, Kristen Stewart has come out as gay but acknowledged that she wouldn’t rule men out completely. Before her current relationship with Maxwell, she dated singer Stephanie Sokolinski.

Meanwhile, Pattinson, who is incredibly secretive about his personal life, revealed on The Howard Stern Show that he had popped the question to Twigs, although he has since said that he was “kind of” engaged, which led fans to believe there was trouble brewing. Nothing official has been announced, so until it is, assume Pattinson is still engaged to Twigs.

Even though the two are in other relationships, many Twilight fans would love to see Stewart and Pattinson back together. When the cheating scandal broke them up, many fans were upset and unhappy with Stewart. She told the London Times last March that she didn’t regret her time with Pattinson. However, the relationship was difficult for her because of the lack of privacy. She says the media was the enemy. Since that time, she has realized that her personal life does affect others, which is why she came out.

The actress does acknowledge that her Twilight experience was a good one despite all the drama and that it shaped who she is.

