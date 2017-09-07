WWE Rumors: Big Reason That Emma Is Part Of ‘No Mercy’ Women’s Championship Match

Some new rumors have popped up around the reason that Emma was put into the WWE Raw Women’s Championship at No Mercy 2017. While the Australian superstar has yet to capture any gold on the main roster so far, she’ll now be competing in a high profile match at the upcoming pay-per-view. Emma was included in the match, along with top contenders Nia Jax and Sasha Banks, to compete against current Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss. There’s a big reason why Emma has been included in that quartet of women’s superstars too.

The PW Torch site reported about how Emma was added to the PPV match on the latest WWE Raw episode results. During the show, Nia Jax was demanding a championship shot against Alexa Bliss, but so was Emma. Raw General Manager Kurt Angle was ultimately left to make a decision, so he booked them as a tag team to take on Alexa Bliss and Sasha Banks. The stipulation was that if Nia and Emma won the match, they’d be added to the Raw Women’s Championship match at No Mercy 2017 PPV. They ended up winning with Nia destroying Sasha in the end, and Emma making a blind tag to steal the pinfall.

Emma will probably shock the WWE Universe a little bit if she ends up winning at No Mercy. As Sportskeeda’s L Aaron Varble points out from Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer, she’s been included in the match more as a way to help out the other three women that are competing. As fans have seen over recent weeks, Nia Jax has been built up as a destructive force. She’s taken out Alexa Bliss, Sasha Banks, and Emma all in the past several episodes of WWE Raw. Sasha Banks has been the main contender and most recent champion not named Alexa Bliss. Since Alexa’s the champ, and she has those other two strong contenders, it leaves Emma as the one who will be defeated.

An early prediction is probably that Nia Jax ends up taken out of the match and is at ringside, or that she somehow destroys Emma and then is blindsided by Bliss and/or Sasha Banks. That allows Alexa to steal a pinfall win, which has been seen in other matches of this type. A somewhat similar situation would be when they had a No. 1 contender’s match for the WWE Universal Championship. Finn Balor put down Roman Reigns, and then Samoa Joe snuck in to put Balor in the Coquina Clutch to win the match. Something similar could happen at No Mercy for the women’s match with Emma taking the fall or submission for the winner.

All of that said, it would be great to see WWE start to push some of the other women on the rosters. They seem to have been doing just that since Nia Jax is in a good spot on Raw, and they’re slowly establishing Carmella with her Money in the Bank briefcase to possibly become a future champion. Emma should definitely get her time to shine in the future, as well as other women’s superstars who arrive from NXT or the Mae Young Classic.

[Featured Image by WWE]