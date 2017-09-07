Megyn Kelly Is Reportedly Such A Diva NBC Execs Are In A ‘Panic’ About Her New Show

There’s a new diva in town. Megyn Kelly has reportedly handed over a list of demands as she prepares to take over an hour of NBC’s Today. With the show struggling to topple Good Morning America, however, NBC execs are in panic mode about Kelly’s over-the-top requests.

According to Closer Weekly, sources claim that Kelly’s diva-like demands include her own producer, assistant, and makeup artist. In total, the former Fox anchor is asking for close to half a million dollars in additional salaries for her staff, not to mention her very own dressing room, all for around 10 minutes of airtime during Today’s first couple hours.

While network executives are fretting about the extra costs, Kelly is not worried about her performance. The insider revealed that Kelly thinks she can attract a completely new fan base for the network and that she will usher in a new era for the long running show.

“My vision is that at the end of the hour people will think, ‘Wow. I feel great. That was good for me,'” Kelly shared.

Megyn Kelly is well known for her previous show on Fox, The Kelly File. She also shared airtime on America Live and The O’Reilly Factor. Shortly after leaving Fox, Kelly produced Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly, which did not attract a lot of viewers for the network.

Join the studio audience for @MegynToday! Go to TODAY.com/MKTODAYaudience to request tickets. #MegynKellyTODAY A post shared by TODAY (@todayshow) on Aug 31, 2017 at 12:41pm PDT

It is difficult to predict how Kelly with do on her new network. The Daily Beast reports that Kelly did great on Fox because the networks skews towards male viewers. Unfortunately, industry experts believe that Kelly will find it challenging relating to women, which make up the majority of Today’s viewers, along with Latino and African American demographics.

Kelly has already gotten her feet wet on Today. She contributed to the segment “Summer of Yes” over the past few months. The special featured Kelly taking the family on wilderness hikes and other outdoor adventures. Outside of work, Kelly has been hanging out with her 30 Rock coworkers while traveling around to NBC stations to get familiar with affiliate general managers. She has not commented on the rumors surrounding her new show on NBC.

Team selfie on the #TODAYPlaza! (Photo via @photonate) A post shared by TODAY (@todayshow) on Sep 5, 2017 at 10:31am PDT

Fans can watch Kelly in action when Megyn Kelly Today premieres Sept. 25 on NBC.

