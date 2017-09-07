‘Y&R’ Spoilers: Sharon Plots Crystal’s Rescue — Will Mariah Gaslight Alice By Posing As Cassie’s Ghost?

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers state that the team of Sharon (Sharon Case), Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and Tessa (Caith Fairbanks) make bold moves to rescue Crystal (Morgan Obenreder) from her captors. After Sharon concluded that Alice (Tamara Clatterbuck) is working with the sex trafficking operation holding Crystal captive, she met with Alice and made various efforts, including putting a tracking device on Alice’s car, to obtain information that could lead to Crystal.

Sharon realizes, however, that they have to proceed carefully to avoid alerting Alice that they are on to her.

Mariah Makes A Vow

Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, September 8 tease that Tessa breaks down under the chronic stress of multiple failed efforts to rescue her little sister. Mariah is sad to see Tessa struggling under such heavy pressure. She makes a vow to Tessa to do everything in her power to rescue Crystal from the sex ring.

Crystal is currently at Alice’s place. Y&R spoilers for Thursday, September 7 tease that Alice tries to be nice and kind to Crystal. She makes Crystal promise not to give anymore trouble by attempting to escape. She also tells Crystal that the boss will soon come to see her.

Y&R spoilers for Friday, September 8 state that Zack (Ryan Ashton) visits Crystal at Alice’s place.

Will Mariah Pose As Cassie’s Ghost To Rescue Crystal?

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Mariah takes a risk as part of efforts to rescue Crystal. Her vow to Tessa that they “will find a way” to rescue Crystal suggests that she is willing to resort to extreme measures to rescue Crystal. Fans have been speculating about the risk Mariah eventually takes to fulfill her vow to Tessa.

Some sources speculate that Mariah could resort to an old trick that she has tried on Sharon in the past. She could pose as Cassie Newman’s (Camryn Grimes) ghost to help rescue Crystal from her captors.

Cassie, portrayed by Camryn Grimes who currently also portrays Mariah Copeland, was Sharon’s daughter with Frank Barritt (Phil Dozois). Y&R fans will recall that Alice adopted the baby but later abandoned her with her elderly mother, Millie Johnson.

Nick adopted Cassie after she married Sharon. Cassie eventually died as a teenager in a car crash. Since she died, her ghost has appeared on multiple occasions to Nick and Sharon. Some of the appearances were apparently hallucinations while others occurred in dreams.

After it was revelaed that Cassie has a twin sister, Mariah Copeland, Victor (Eric Braeden) got Mariah to gaslight Sharon by posing as Cassie’s ghost. He hatched the plan to obtain information from Sharon.

Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, September 7, tease that Alice tells Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Sharon (Sharon Case) that Cassie still appears to her in her dreams to guide her decision-making.

Y&R buzz teases that Alice’s confession that she has seen Cassie’s ghost multiple times suggests a devious plot to Sharon. Sharon could suggest that Mariah pose as Cassie’s ghost to convince Alice to let Crystal go. Mariah would then live up to her vow to do something to help rescue Crystal by posing as Cassie’s ghost.

There is no doubt that Mariah would be putting herself at great risk if she agrees to the kooky plan. Alice could probably be fooled into believing that she is seeing Cassie’s ghost. She claims that Cassie’s ghost has appeared to her in the past.

However, the plan could easily go wrong. Mariah could fail to convince Alice, and Zack could foil the plan.

Would Mariah get into trouble and force Nick or someone else to come to her rescue?

[Featured Image by Jerod Harris/Getty Images]