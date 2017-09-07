Terminator 2: 3D Will Close Next Month At Universal Studios Florida, New Attraction Coming In 2019

Those who love Universal Studios in Orlando are still mourning the loss of the Dueling Dragons attraction which recently closed, but now, there is another one coming soon. Word started being shared around early on Thursday morning after an unexpected announcement was made on the official page for Terminator 2: 3D, which said it was closing. Well, a little investigation proves that the attraction’s remaining time is very limited, and it will actually have its final shows next month.

As reported by Orlando Informer, Universal Studios Florida is undergoing major renovations piece by piece, and that means losing some classic attractions. The latest one that will be closed is none other than Terminator 2: 3D, which is one of the oldest remaining attractions at the two parks in Central Florida.

For those who are looking to get in one more experience in the “future,” the final shows for the 21-year-old attraction will take place on Oct. 8.

As of this time, there is no word as to what will be replacing the attraction, but Universal Studios has said it will be a “high-energy Universal franchise.” Even with that small amount of info, the only other concrete tidbit is that the new attraction will open sometime in 2019.

From the Universal Orlando website – Terminator 2 3D will be closing Oct 8. pic.twitter.com/NZBTXtM4yf — Inside Universal (@insideuniversal) September 7, 2017

That is the announcement which appeared on the official page for Terminator 2: 3D at Universal Studios Florida on Thursday morning. A number of fans caught wind of it and started passing the word around, but then, the red-letter announcement disappeared.

An official announcement has not yet been made by Universal Studios Florida, but it is expected to happen at any time.

In the last few years, these are just a few of the attractions which have closed and gone away forever.

Disaster: A Major Motion Picture Ride Starring… You

Twister: Ride It Out

Jaws

Lucy: A Tribute

There is a host of others, and as things continue to move forward, there will be even more.

JUST ANNOUNCED: Terminator 2: 3D announced to close at @UniversalORL, replacement attraction set for 2019 https://t.co/5urYgjZm4U pic.twitter.com/pOS6rpY3Xz — Inside the Magic (@InsideTheMagic) September 7, 2017

Universal Studios Florida is undergoing a lot of changes with many attractions closing, and some new ones are popping up in their place. The Wizarding World of Harry Potter is continuing to grow while a number of other new and different faces show up around the rest of the parks. Now, guests have just one month left to enjoy the classic Terminator 2: 3D, which will deliver the frightening future just through Oct. 8, 2017.

[Featured Image by TriStar Pictures]