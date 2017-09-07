Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth’s Brother-In-Law Arrested For Bomb Threat

Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth just got married and is now expecting her first child. Radar Online just shared some pretty shocking news about her brother-in- law. Documents obtained from the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas share what happened with Austin Forsyth’s brother and what he got arrested for at the time. This happened back in 2010, but the information is just now coming out to the Counting On fans.

Austin’s brother Brandon is his half-brother from his father’s first marriage. It turns out that he was arrested and charged with willfully making a threat, false information, and hoaxes. This all happened back in 2010 in Bowie County, Texas. These threats were made via the phone, and he made the threats to the Health South Rehabilitation Hospital.

Brandon was arrested on June 2, 2010, for charges relating to the purchase of a stolen weapon. With the arrests, it was determined that Austin’s brother had some mental health issues. He suffers from obsessive compulsive disorder and bipolar disorder. The report also says that there was concern that Brandon Forsyth was mentally unstable. Brandon ended up being committed to the Medical Center for Federal Prisoners to be examined by a psychiatrist.

After this, Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth’s brother-in-law ended up accepting a plea deal and getting sentenced to 20 months in prison. He also got three years of supervised release and had to pay a small fine of $100.

This is all coming out after there was a bit of talk about Austin being a rebel when he was younger. Anna Duggar allegedly isn’t thrilled with this, but so far, they haven’t said what Austin did that made him be considered a rebel. Austin and Joy-Anna seem to be doing great and are expecting their first child.

Are you shocked to hear that Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth's brother-in-law was arrested for bomb threats? Do you feel like Austin is a good fit for the Duggar family? Sound off in the comments below, and don't miss new episodes of Counting On when it returns to TLC later this month. The new season should show a lot of Joy-Anna and Austin but don't expect to her brother-in-law on the show.

