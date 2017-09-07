People were recently shocked when it was announced that Colin Trevorrow was stepping down from the highly anticipated sequel, Star Wars Episode IX. The Jurassic World director has reportedly left the project due to creative differences with Lucasfilm and Disney.

It is certainly unfortunate that Colin Trevorrow will not helm the last film in the current Star Wars trilogy. However, fans are more concerned about who will sign on to direct Episode IX. One obvious candidate has been Rian Johnson, who has just completed Star Wars: The Last Jedi. However, some are also wondering if the man who started it all will return to work on the still-untitled sequel. Is it possible that George Lucas will be back for the third movie?

George Lucas has made no secret of having high expectations for the follow-ups to the first Star Wars film. According to io9, the director had told Rolling Stone back in 1977 that he believes “the sequels will be much, much better.” In addition to that, Lucas stated that he is hoping to work on “the final sequel.”

“I could do the first one and the last one and let everyone else do the ones in between.”

The return of George Lucas to the Star Wars franchise would certainly be a welcome one. Several supporters had been hoping that the director would work on one of the new movies following The Force Awakens. Although it would be interesting to see what Lucas will do if he directs Star Wars Episode IX, there is another filmmaker who is more likely to take over the sequel.

There has been speculation that Rian Johnson will replace Colin Trevorrow as the director of Star Wars Episode IX. Deadline even pointed out that the filmmaker was initially signed on to work on two of the Star Wars sequels. However, some fans are still hoping that George Lucas will decide to helm what could be the final sequel focusing on the Skywalker legacy.

Lucasfilm and Disney have yet to announce Colin Trevorrow’s replacement on Star Wars Episode IX, but fans hope that either Rian Johnson or George Lucas will be confirmed soon.

There is no release date for Star Wars Episode IX yet, although the sequel is expected to premiere in 2019. In the meantime, Rian Johnson’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi will hit the theaters on December 15.

[Featured Image by Gerardo Mora/Getty Images]