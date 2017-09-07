Nicole Kidman Confirms ‘Big Little Lies’ Cast Are ‘Looking’ To Start Season 2

Nicole Kidman is opening up about Big Little Lies Season 2 and confirming, after months of speculation, that she and her co-stars are now officially “looking” to start work on a second season.

Despite admitting in the past that she wasn’t exactly open to the idea of another season of the HBO miniseries, Nicole revealed in a new interview that it’s now looking more likely than ever that fans will see her, Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, and Laura Dern reunite for another season of the dark drama.

“We’re looking to try to get together to do a season two,” Kidman recently told Gold Derby of a second season of the show that had everyone talking earlier this year. “I want it to happen now.”

“At first I was like ‘I don’t know, it’s a lot, an enormous amount of commitment and work,’ but to explore these women and their life, that’s interesting,” Nicole continued of a possible Season 2. “That warrants at least the discussion and the exploration of it. It feels almost wrong to just abandon them.”

Kidman previously described the abuse scenes in the show as being “humiliating” for her, and she admitted that one of the big reasons she didn’t really want to continue on with any further episodes is because filming the scenes sent her to a very dark place that husband Keith Urban had to pull her out of.

Notably, both Nicole and Reese served as executive producers on the project for Season 1 and have been speaking out a lot about potentially continuing on with the story. The first round of shows was based on the novel of the same name by Liane Moriarty, which does not currently have a sequel.

There have been various rumors since the first season wrapped in April that more episodes could be on the horizon and showrunner David E. Kelley most recently hinted at more episodes in August.

“We don’t know yet. We’re kicking it around,” he told Entertainment Weekly last month. “If we feel that the material warrants it, we’ll do it.”

He also revealed what Nicole just confirmed to Gold Derby this week, that the original cast is willing to return to continue the gripping story of domestic abuse and murder.

“Everybody’s game for getting the band back together, but we want to make sure that we’ve got the music to justify it,” he said of bringing back the original Big Little Lies cast for more. “That decision hasn’t been made yet, and it’ll be story-driven when it is.”

Shailene Woodley has also been vocal about reuniting with Nicole, Reese, and the rest of the cast.

The actress, who played Jane Chapman in Season 1, revealed to Marie Claire in a new cover feature that she already has some ideas for how the show could continue on after following the storyline of the novel.

She explained that she thinks Big Little Lies Season 2 should show the aftermath of the trauma Jane and Nicole’s character Celeste suffered at the hands of Perry, played by Alexander Skarsgard.

“I think it would be interesting to explore the psychological trauma [Jane] is undergoing post seeing him,” the actress suggested of where the story could go next.

“I think there’s an assumption that these things are quick to heal once you begin therapy or once you have that closure, but these are lifelong pains that you’re constantly working through,” she then added.

As for her co-star Reese, she’s also been teasing Season 2 of Big Little Lies.

Reese admitted during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in May that she would be ready and willing to reprise her role as Madeline for more episodes alongside Kidman and the rest of the cast.

