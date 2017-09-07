‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Chad And Abigail Share News, How Will Family React To ‘Chabby’ Engagement?

Days of Our Lives spoilers tease that Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) and Abigail (Marci Miller) will share their big news with family. However, not everyone will be happy about the “Chabby” engagement. Find out what to expect with this emotional storyline.

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on the NBC soap opera.

Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves) already knows that Chad and Abby are getting married again. However, Days of Our Lives spoilers from Daytime Royalty Online tease that the couple will make an official announcement to both Jennifer and JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss). How will they react to the engagement news?

Fans already know how Jennifer reacted. She was worried at first but has since come to accept the idea. However, JJ will be a completely different story. When Abby faked her death, he blamed Chad. When “Chabi” became an item, JJ was upset. Then, when Abigail turned up alive and moved back into the DiMera mansion, JJ gave a stern warning to Chad.

He has not trusted him ever since Abigail’s heart was broken the first time. He will not be pleased by the news. However, there isn’t much he can do about it, either.

Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) already knows about the engagement. However, she will have a big reaction when Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) and Paul Narita (Christopher Sean) tell her about the double wedding. It’s bad enough she has to deal with a broken heart, but now she will be forced to watch Chad and Abigail get married. It will be a lot for her to deal with on an emotional level.

Even though she will want to skip the whole event, she knows she has to be there for Paul and Sonny. She also still considers Abby to be her best friend and doesn’t want any bad feelings to get in the way of their friendship. However, this might be easier said than done.

What do you think is going to happen with Chad, Abigail, Jennifer, and JJ on Days of Our Lives? What will Gabi Hernandez do when she hears that “Chabby” and “Paulson” are going to have a double wedding?

[Featured Image by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Images]