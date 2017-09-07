Who Is Brad Pitt Dating? Rumors Claim He’s Hit It Off With Actress Ruth Negga On The Set Of ‘Ad Astra’

Brad Pitt is currently in the midst of a split from Angelina Jolie but is he already dating someone new?

While the 53-year-old actor has not yet confirmed the news of any new relationship, a new report claims that the newly single father of six has hit it off with Ruth Negga after he allegedly handpicked the Irish actress for a role in his upcoming sci-fi movie, Ad Astra.

On September 7, Radar Online revealed that Pitt and Negga have allegedly formed a close friendship that is said to be getting stronger and stronger every day.

“Brad adores Ruth, whom he got to know through her partner,” English actor Dominic Cooper, “and he bonded with her straight off the bat,” an insider told the outlet.

According to the source, Brad Pitt and Ruth Negga have spent time at his home in Los Feliz for dinner a number of times, and often, Cooper is not included in their rendezvous. As the insider explained, Brad Pitt is reportedly super picky when it comes to the people he chose to spend his time with, but in the case of Ruth Negga, the actor allegedly finds her to be a kindred spirit who challenges his intelligence and understands his goals for his film.

Although Brad Pitt and Ruth Negga are reportedly nothing more than close friends at this point, the source said that Pitt would jump at the chance to date Negga if she wasn’t currently involved in a committed romance with Cooper.

The insider went on to reveal that Negga and Cooper have had their ups and downs since their relationship began. So, when it comes to a possible relationship between Pitt and Negga in the future, Negga could be Pitt’s girlfriend somewhere down the line.

As Radar Online revealed, Dominic Cooper dated Amanda Seyfried prior to his relationship with Ruth Negga, and during their split, Seyfried hinted that cheating was a factor in their breakup. While Seyfried didn’t directly say that Cooper had cheated, she had advised others against dating someone who lives in a different country, since “you don’t know where they sleep at night.”

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie went their separate ways one year ago when Jolie filed for divorce after just two years of marriage and six children.

[Featured Image by Kris Connor/Getty Images]