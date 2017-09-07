Kate Middleton’s Morning Sickness So Severe Can Leave Duchess ‘Bleeding From Eyes,’ Condition Facts

It is no wonder that Kate Middleton has been absent from some recent royal events and why the beauty did not accompany Prince William to drop off Prince George for his first day of school this morning. The Duchess is extremely ill due to a severe morning sickness which Kate has experienced for each of her pregnancies.

This therefore means that the happy news about she and William expecting their third mini-royal is difficult for Middleton, herself, to celebrate. Some may consider the Duchess’ state and level of sickness an exaggeration, yet when the condition she suffers from is fully explored, it’s easy to see why Kate has been unable to attend events and her child’s milestone morning- one which Kate had stated she would be a part of.

Express reminds that the actual condition suffered by Middleton is Hyperemesis Gravidarum and means that the Duchess can experience frequent vomiting of up to 50 times a day, ongoing severe pain and even bleeding from the eyes. Rapid weight-loss is also experienced due to the constant vomiting. There are even cases of teeth being lost due to the condition.

A personal account from a British mother, who also suffered from the awful condition, involves a description of the debilitating symptoms that Kate is also likely experiencing, as the publication notes.

Bella Drew states that she lost “around two and a half stone, had sustained hemorrhages within [her] eyes from straining while being sick” and adds that she was being sick “every 15 minutes throughout the day and night.” Eventually, Drew says she “couldn’t cope” anymore and finally sought assistance at the hospital.

Drew goes on to relay that there needs to be more awareness brought to this condition because it is quite misunderstood. She admits that Middleton’s suffering will likely help to bring this awareness, but that she would not “wish this debilitating illness on anyone.”

So it’s clear that the Duchess of Cambridge deserves a whole lot of credit for carrying through two full pregnancies and now a third, knowing she experiences this horrible illness. Kate Middleton is wished good health and a smooth pregnancy from this point on, but clearly still has some difficult days ahead.

Although Middleton could not accompany Prince George this morning, the youngster looked ready for his first day. Although a little hesitant at first, while greeting the head teacher of the prestigious school, William appeared to give George a pep talk and the little one went on his way, as Chronicle Live shares.

