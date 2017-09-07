Beyonce Celebrates 36th Birthday With Super Expensive Custom Geode Cake

Beyonce sure knows how to celebrate her birthday like a queen! The mother of three just turned 36 on Monday, and the celebration was nothing short of special.

Over the weekend, Beyonce kicked off her birthday celebrations at the Made in America Festival in Philadelphia. The “Formation” singer was present at the annual event to show her support for her husband, JAY-Z, who headlined the star-studded festival.

JAY-Z, on the other hand, made sure that his wife would feel all the love on her special day and got the crowd to serenade her during his performance.

“Shout out to Beyoncé. Beautiful Bey is in the house tonight. Happy Birthday my love.”

The Carters also had a mini-reunion at the music event and celebrated together. According to reports, Beyonce and JAY-Z brought along their 2-month-old twins, Sir and Rumi, along with 5-year-old Blue Ivy.

Tina Knowles and Gloria Carter were also at the venue, as well as Beyonce’s younger sister, Solange, who also performed at the event.

Of course, no party is complete without a birthday cake, and the curvaceous beauty reportedly tapped a local Philadelphia bake shop.

In a recent report by Philly Mag, it has been revealed that the team of Cake Life Bake Shop had the honor to create Beyonce’s crazy-expensive birthday cake.

According to Lily Fischer, co-owner of the shop, they received a phone call requesting some cakes and cookies for mysterious New York clientele who were coming from the Made in America Festival.

Apparently, the caller also asked for various black and yellow colored items, including a towering geode-themed cake.

Clueless about their client’s identity, the owners of the cake shop started to put together the cake and other treats. After they completed the order, Lily and her team delivered the cake and cookies to a private area located behind the Made in America Festival stage.

From there, they were reportedly asked to set up the treats inside a trailer, which contained various items and equipment marked with Beyonce’s name. That was when they realized that their client was none other than the award-winning singer.

Fischer and fellow co-owner, Nima Etemadi, who are both “huge Beyonce fans,” shared their inspiration for creating such a gorgeous cake.

“Obviously we were looking at [inspiration] and things like that, but making the cake is a two-day process.”

The three-tiered cake, which cost at least a whopping $3,500, was covered in black fondant and decorated with edible white and yellow crystals. The honey-lavender flavored geode cake was topped with a crown, similar to the head piece Beyonce wore during her performance at the Grammy Awards.

Aside from the cake, the bakers also created cookies shaped as golden crowns and beehives as both have significant relevance to Beyonce.

The cake shop owners have yet to receive any feedback from Beyonce, but they are hopeful that the diva enjoyed their creation. They also expressed their excitement about working for Queen Bey on her special day.

“It was pretty amazing. Everyone here knows that I love Beyoncé. Pretty much the whole week we just blasted Beyonce.”

[Featured Image by Rob Hoffman/AP Images]