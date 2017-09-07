‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Graham-Billy Plot To Take Down Jabot – Dina Is The Key

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Graham Bloodworth (Max Shippee) is sick of life in Genoa City and wants to take Dina Mergeron (Marla Adams) and get back to Paris. The problem, however, is her family. The Abbotts forgave and reconciled with her, which Graham wasn’t expecting. Once that was settled, Graham was hoping to take Dina away to deal with her Alzheimer’s back in Europe. But then Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) and Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) offered Dina a spot at Jabot. That’s a big problem for Graham, so he’s got to put an end to it. Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) is the answer.

Jack is a problem for both Billy and Graham

While Y&R spoilers showed us that Dina signed her will leaving most of her assets to Graham, there’s a bargain attached that he must fulfill. This ties back to the Alzheimer’s diagnosis that Dina has not yet revealed to her children. It seems that to earn the fortune she’s left him, Graham must see her through her final days, and some Young and the Restless rumors have hinted at a death pact where he will assist her with a dignified ending before the disease ravages her mind. To do this, they need to be in Europe, where the laws are looser. Since Jack gave Dina the job at the family business, she doesn’t want to leave Genoa City, and Graham is growing impatient.

It doesn’t seem likely that he will kill her, but he wants to change things, so he’s not stuck in GC spinning his wheels forever. Dina gave Graham the key to cutting them loose of her family and Jabot. Ashley was right to be concerned that Dina was sharing confidential Jabot company reports with Graham. Dina was irritated when Ashley doubted Graham’s loyalty. On Young and the Restless on Monday, Ashley quipped that Graham could sell the info to the highest bidder. Then next week, Y&R spoilers from Soap Central promise that Ashley digs up a secret on Graham.

Billy and Graham make a deal

Y&R spoilers promise Billy already scored Dina’s Jabot password, which is helping him and Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) get info on Jack’s schemes against Brash & Sassy, but he needs more. The latest spoilers promise that while Billy is sniffing around Dina, Graham will notice Billy’s interest in Jabot, even if Dina remains in the dark about his intentions. That should lead Graham to pull Billy aside for a private chat. What Graham wants is out of Genoa City – and Billy might be the key to making that happen, but Graham needs his hands clean. Spoilers from SheKnows Soaps promise there’s more to Graham than meets the eye.

Young and the Restless spoilers promise that Graham needs to sabotage Dina at Jabot, but not in a way that can be traced back to him. He must continue to seem like her loyal companion. By feeding information to Billy, the two can work together to hit Jabot where it hurts, make Jack and Ashley suspect Dina, and get them to push her out of the family business. Of course, this plot might backfire on both Graham and Billy – as schemes often do – but perhaps not.

Everyone’s playing dirty

This feud between Jabot and B&S has reached new lows. Victoria’s encouraging Billy to hack a corporate computer, Jack is trying to get Brash & Sassy products shoved off the shelves at Fenmore’s, and no one is operating with any business ethics. What will it take to get Jack to chill out on his brother? It’s Jack going aggro against B&S that led to Billy and Vikki also getting their hands dirty, and now it’s a vicious cycle with no end in sight.

Young and the Restless spoilers promise Graham could be Billy’s secret weapon since Dina’s companion has access to her passwords and all the market research she’s been using for projects. Ashley will be stunned when all this comes out. Can she get her brothers to make peace finally, or is this war just starting? This might be the wake-up call that Dina needs to kick Graham out of her life finally.

