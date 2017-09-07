‘Narcos’ Season 4: Potential Release Date, Javier Pena And Plot Details

Narcos have delivered another binge-worthy season with the rise and fall of the Cali Cartel. The finale of Narcos Season 3 hints at the potential plot details for Season 4 while Javier Pena’s future is uncertain. If you are wondering whether Narcos is coming back for Season 4, you will be happy to know that Netflix renewed the series before the third season was premiered.

The potential release date of Narcos Season 4 will likely be in September 2018. Due to the early renewal, the production will likely begin on schedule.

Javier Pena is a real person who helped bring down Pablo Escobar; however, as with Steven Murphy, Agent Pena did not return to Colombia to take on the Cali Cartel. Narcos used its creative license to write in Pedro Pascal’s Agent Pena while Boyd Holbrooks’s Steve Murphy did not return for Season 3.

When asked about whether he will return, Pedro Pascal revealed that he has been left in the dark and he does not know whether he is coming back for Season 4, according to Entertainment Weekly.

The finale of Narcos after the fall of the Cali Cartel suggest that the series will be heading to Mexico. The showrunner of the series Eric Newman has spoken at length about the series heading to Mexico but falls short of committing to it.

Peña’s back and ready to take on the Cali Cartel. #Narcos A post shared by Narcos (@narcos) on Jul 21, 2017 at 11:10am PDT

According to the current timeline, Narcos next plot will likely involve a Mexican Cartel that was active after 1998. A violent Mexican crime organization Los Zetas emerged in the 90s and will fit into the Narcos timeline.

The Cali Cartel hid their wealth in investments, not in the ground. A post shared by Narcos (@narcos) on Sep 3, 2017 at 8:00am PDT

It is not clear at that this point which direction Newman will take but the Mexican Cartels were much more violent than the Cali Cartel.

Season 4 of Narcos may have an entirely new cast as the series will have a total reset with the fall of the Cali Cartel. Newman will like to take the series past the fourth season as the series can continue the drug trafficking timeline up to the present.

It is also possible that Narcos will have a crossover with Netflix’s El Chapo, which chronicles Joaquin Guzman’s rise in a similar vein.

[Featured Image by Theo Wargo/Getty Images]