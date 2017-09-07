Sir Richard Branson Rides Out Irma In Wine Cellar, Stars Affected By The Vicious Storm

It seems that a number of celebrities are preparing to be heavily affected by a hit from category 5 storm- Hurricane Irma. Sir Richard Branson has faced the storm with a little help from a sturdy wine cellar and determination. The billionaire, who resides on a private island in the British Virgin Islands, stood his ground against the storm, underground- in his wine cellar while the massive hurricane that developed with alarming swiftness, passed.

Despite being urged to evacuate, the Virgin Group founder chose to stay right where he is, seeing as Branson has faced a number of hurricanes over the 30 years he has resided on Necker Island. Sir Richard commented about his plan to weather the storm on his blog post, as Pittsburgh Post Gazette relays.

“On Necker Island we have constructed really strong buildings (with hurricane blinds) that should be able to handle extreme weather pretty well, though with a Category 5 hurricane almost nothing can withstand it,” Branson wrote.

The billionaire added that some “lovely guests” had to cut their trip short and others were forced to postpone theirs to avoid the storm.

Branson later shared that he and his entourage rode out the storm in the said room, later posting pictures of the cozy quarters. Then adding that his dedicated team would pass the time just fine in his wine cellar, while consuming a healthy quantity of the available vino, adding that “Knowing our wonderful team as I do, I suspect there will be little wine left in the cellar when we all emerge.”

Sir Richard Branson’s son reveals his father’s Necker Island home has been obliterated by 185mph Hurricane Irma https://t.co/1pJHaGV6kJ — Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) September 7, 2017

Other stars who will likely be impacted by Hurricane Irma’s path, include Johnny Depp, who owns a private island in the Bahamas, as well as Eddie Murphy who also owns an island in the same locale. As Evening Standard notes, magician and illusionist David Copperfield’s island will also likely be affected by the monstrous storm.

Delta plane flew straight through Hurricane Irma and the Internet couldn’t look away https://t.co/DTOuzWtWmg — TIME (@TIME) September 7, 2017

Turks and Caicos is in the path of the storm, as well, which means villas owned by Bruce Willis and Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards, will experience some destruction. Antigua is a hot vacation spot for stars such as Oprah Winfrey, who owns a home on the beautiful island, and is directly in the storm’s path, while Mick Jagger’s island among the Grenadines and St Vincent will surely get a blast.

Irma is the largest hurricane to ever come out of the Atlantic and has already devastated a number of islands in the Caribbean, killing at least 10 people. Hurricane Irma is likely to make its way to Florida and emergency evacuations are under way.

[Featured Image by Scott Barbour /Getty Images]