Carrie Underwood Shares Adorable Photo Of Her Superhero Rescue Dog

Carrie Underwood treated fans to an adorably hilarious photo of her rescue dog on social media this week.

Ahead of her big return to NBC’s Sunday Night Football with a brand new opening segment, the country star took to Instagram to share a sweet photo of her dog Penny dressed up like a superhero.

The star shared the snap with fans on September 6, which showed little Penny sporting a green superhero mask and cape that she previously showed off on the social media site last month.

“PJ… Penny?” the star captioned the sweet photo, showing her dog wearing the same mask her husband, NHL star Mike Fisher, was sporting in a snap she posted to the social media site in August as her family matched in their superhero nightwear.

Carrie previously gave fans a glimpse of herself, Mike, and their 2-year-old son Isaiah’s nighttime attire on August 11.

The “Dirty Laundry” singer shared a photo of the Fisher family getting ready for bed in their superhero PJs. She sported a red mask and cape while Mike put on the green version of the ensemble. Meanwhile, little Isaiah was decked out in blue as he adorably prepared to fight crime.

“Just a typical Thursday night at the Fisher house… featuring Catboy, Gekko and Owlette!” Underwood captioned the sweet family photo. “It’s time to be a hero! #PJMasks.”

And now it looks like Penny’s getting in on the Fisher family action, just days after the country star confirmed that she and her brother Ace were both rescue dogs.

Carrie urged fans to adopt dogs from shelters rather than buying from breeders in a post celebrating National Dog Day on August 28.

Underwood posted a photo of Ace and Penny laying down together on Instagram and confirmed that she’d rescued both of her pets a few years ago.

“In honor of #NationalDogDay here are my little fur bundles of joy, Ace and Penny,” she wrote in the caption of her two dogs. “They are naughty and crazy and noisy, but I love ’em!”

Carrie then encouraged her more than 6.3 million followers to follow her lead and adopt by adding the hashtags #AdoptDontShop and #rescuedog.

Back in 2015, she confirmed during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that her dogs actually managed to accidentally lock little Isaiah in the car as she and her husband made their way to the airport.

Fortunately, the dogs and her son all escaped unharmed.

Carrie’s latest glimpse into her life at home as a mom and a wife comes just days after the singer’s fans were up in arms over the singer’s lack of nominations at the 2017 CMA Awards.

Although Carrie will be returning to the country music awards show to co-host with Brad Paisley for their 10th consecutive year, the former American Idol winner unfortunately didn’t get much love from the Country Music Association when the nominations were announced on September 4.

Underwood walked away with just a single nomination for the 2017 ceremony, set to take place on November 8, and is solely nominated in the Female Vocalist of the Year category, which she won for the first time since 2008 last year.

Fans noticed that Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, and their fellow females were all shut-out of the prestigious Entertainer of the Year categories, which was dominated by the men of country music.

The 51st Annual CMA Awards are set to air live on November 8 on ABC from 8 p.m. EST.

[Featured Image by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images]