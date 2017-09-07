‘The Bachelor’ 2018: ‘Good Morning America’ Makes Announcement, Who Got The Job?

All week long Mike Fleiss has been teasing fans about who will be The Bachelor. The rumors have been flying and the Inquisitr recently shared that a source said they didn’t even know who they were going to give the job to because Peter Kraus had so many demands. Now the time is finally here and and Good Morning America made the big announcement of who will be handing out roses this season on The Bachelor.

They went to their Twitter to share the news and your new Bachelor is Arie Luyendyk Jr. The fans couldn’t be more excited to hear this news. If you don’t remember Arie, he is a race car driver who was on the show back when Emily Maynard picked Jef Holm on the show. Arie made it pretty far and was a fan favorite then.

Back when Arie Luyendyk Jr. was on The Bachelorette they talked about him possibly being The Bachelor, but it didn’t end up happening. The fans had almost forgot about Arie, but now that his name is coming out they aren’t surprised to hear he got the job. He has been single a while and Arie might actually be ready for love. The fans have made it clear that they want someone serious about finding love and proposing in the end.

There had been a lot of talk about Peter Kraus possibly getting the job. Other names that came up were Eric Bigger, Wells Adams and even Chris Harrison. The crazy thing is not many people thought of Arie Luyendyk Jr. until last night his name was thrown around by a few people late last night. Now the fans know that Arie has the job and they can’t wait to see how he does with it.

Are you shocked to hear that Arie Luyendyk Jr. got the job of The Bachelor? Do you think that he will do a good job this season? Sound off in the comments section below on your thoughts, and don’t miss The Bachelor 2018 with Arie Luyendyk Jr. when it starts airing in 2018. Filming will start in just a few short weeks and of course, Reality Steve will be sharing the spoilers.

40,000+ crowd on hand and came close.. P2 with a few to go but rolled. Sh*t! pic.twitter.com/NH2rM6NC1D — Arie Luyendyk Jr. (@ariejr) July 29, 2017

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]