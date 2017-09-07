Kailyn Lowry Baby Name: ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Finally Chooses A Moniker For ‘Baby Lo’?

Has Kailyn Lowry’s third child finally been named?

Over a month after the Teen Mom 2 star and her ex-boyfriend, Chris Lopez, welcomed a son together, a photo surfaced on Twitter in which the child’s name was seemingly confirmed. However, after Lowry got word of the image, she revealed that it had been photoshopped to her many fans and followers.

On September 6, a Twitter user posted an image of a canvas photograph made of “Baby Lo” with the caption, “Allen Jacob Lowry,” and said that the photo had originally been shared by a fan page. A short time later, Lowry took to her own page to confirm that the alleged baby name reveal was nothing more than a photoshop hoax. She also added a rolling-eyes emoji.

Kailyn Lowry welcomed her third son over a month ago but still, she hasn’t revealed the name of the child. Although there have been rumors suggesting that Lowry has named her child but is waiting to confirm the baby name in a magazine, Lowry said that was not the case. Instead, she simply hasn’t been able to chose the perfect moniker for her baby boy.

Although Kailyn Lowry hasn’t chosen a name for her son, she has shared several images of the boy with her fans and followers on Instagram.

Kailyn Lowry’s relationship with Chris Lopez began after she announced her plans to divorce Javi Marroquin, the father of her three-year-old son, Lincoln, and ended shortly after she learned she was expecting their first child.

While Kailyn Lowry endured the majority of her pregnancy alone, she has had help with her son from her ex-boyfriend in the weeks that followed his birth and recently, Chris Lopez revealed to his followers on Twitter that he sees their baby boy almost every day.

