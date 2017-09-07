Is Gwen Stefani Pregnant At 47? Rumors Claim Blake Shelton May Soon Welcome His First Child

Gwen Stefani is reportedly several months pregnant with her fourth child after successfully undergoing in-vitro fertilization treatments.

According to a Radar Online report on September 7, Gwen Stefani and her boyfriend of two years, Blake Shelton, have been planning to get pregnant for some time and now, Shelton is allegedly preparing to become a father for the very first time.

“Gwen adores being a mom and Blake has had babies on the brain for months, especially after getting to know Gwen’s boys,” a source told the outlet.

Gwen Stefani is mom to three sons, 11-year-old Kingston, nine-year-old Zuma, and three-year-old Apollo, from her previous marriage to Gavin Rossdale. Meanwhile, despite being married twice, Blake Shelton doesn’t yet have any children of his own.

The Radar Online report went on to reveal that Gwen Stefani had allegedly been seeking treatments at an in-vitro fertilization clinic in Torrance, California and combining the process with the same fertility-specific acupuncture that she turned to before conceiving her youngest son, Apollo.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have reportedly made their baby their number one priority and when it comes to their often hectic schedules, the insider said that the couple would be taking it easy in the coming months. In fact, in addition to taking a step away from The Voice for Season 13, Gwen Stefani has no concerts scheduled in the near future and Blake Shelton reportedly has a “clear slate” after mid-September.

According to the report, Gwen Stefani had felt complete in the past when it came to her family but after dating Blake Shelton for two years, she saw how great of a dad he could be and wanted to give him a child. However, because she is 47-years-old, she reportedly knew that undergoing the grueling process of in-vitro fertilization was her only option.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton first got to know one another on the set of The Voice Season 7 but it wasn’t until Season 9 when things between them took a romantic turn. As fans will recall, both singers were fresh off divorces at the time Season 9 was filmed and during production, they confirmed their relationship with a joint outing at a Country Music Awards after party in Nashville, Tennessee.

