Anna Faris Realizes The Importance Of Girlfriends After Split With Chris Pratt

It hasn’t been long since Anna Faris and Chris Pratt broke everyone’s hearts and made us stop believing in love. They were one of the few celebrity couples who seem to have mastered the formula of keeping it together despite the uncertain relationships that tend to plague Hollywood.

So it came as a surprise when Chris and Anna posted on their respective social media accounts about their decision to legally separate after eight years of marriage.

“We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one other,” Chris wrote.

Three weeks before their split, Anna admitted in an interview with People that life in the spotlight put a strain on her marriage with the Guardians of the Galaxy actor. She revealed having to play two different roles: one on-camera and one in public, which she referred to as “the tricky part.”

Known as a toughie, Anna has labeled herself in the past as being a “guys’ girl” and admitted that back then, she thought it was cool to say that she was a guys’ girl, “bragging as though having a lot of girlfriends was a bad thing.”

She shared an excerpt from her new book, Unqualified to Cosmopolitan, where she discussed her newfound devotion to her girlfriends after convincing herself that she needed to hang in the boys’ club.

“The truth of why I didn’t have girlfriends probably had nothing to do with my being a guys’ girl and everything to do with the fact that I was angry and jealous and unduly proud of the guys I was hanging out with,” she writes. “I did have some precedent for shying away from packs of ladies. Growing up, I fell victim to plenty of mean girls who would sneak up on me and snap my bra strap. One day, I went to my locker, and the words ‘f**k you, b***h’ were written across it. It was humiliating and confusing. I didn’t think I was worthy of that kind of hatred.”

According to Refinery29, Anna shared that she eventually came around and befriended women, especially some fellow actors on Mom. With her split from Pratt an obvious learning experience, she now understands and appreciates the value of female friendships.

Allison Janney, Anna’s co-star on Mom, spoke about the divorce during an interview with E! News. The actress had high praise for her “daughter,” revealing that Anna keeps her private life to herself, comes to work, and gets the job done with a big smile on her face.

“She’s getting through it,” Janney said.

For Anna, though, she reveals that Chris was never her BFF, simply because he’s her husband. She shared that someone once told her that she didn’t need a tight group of girlfriends because Chris should be her best friend. While she had believed that back then, the actress later realized that this mentality is overhyped.

“I really believe that your partner serves one purpose and each friend serves another,” Anna said, reinforcing the importance of what every married woman wants at least once a month: a girls’ night out.

Anna Faris’ memoir, Unqualified, will be out on October 24.

